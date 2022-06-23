LUCINITY PARTNERS WITH SEON TO UNLOCK SYNERGIES IN AML COMPLIANCE AND FRAUD MANAGEMENT

(Adnkronos) – REYKJAVIK, Iceland and LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lucinity, developer of the AI-driven anti-money laundering (AML) software, has partnered with fraud management company SEON to include real-time fraud prevention capabilities in its AML compliance software.

Lucinity’s AML solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to support human insights, providing greater efficiency and productivity for compliance risk professionals.

SEON’s fraud prevention solution will now be available through Lucinity’s platform, providing customers with holistic compliance risk services from transaction monitoring to real-time fraud detection and prevention.

Founded in 2017, SEON has served more than 5,000 customers globally and is growing rapidly. Its solution simplifies fraud management by validating purchasers’ identities and flagging fraudulent transactions in a matter of seconds. SEON offers real-time credit card payments monitoring, leveraging predefined and customizable rules designed to monitor credit card transactional activity at scale. This enables SEON to detect illicit behaviour through cutting-edge intellectual property (IP), device fingerprinting, and social media monitoring.

By bringing SEON’s real-time data into Lucinity’s AML software, the partnership will break down barriers of siloed areas of AML and fraud to analyse risk and behaviour holistically. Compliance professionals will now be able to consolidate their compliance risk activities in one platform and link money laundering and fraud cases. Intuitive visualisations will provide users with the ability to make decisions efficiently and at speed. This will enable fraud analysts to approve or reject a transaction within Lucinity’s AML solution and connect with the payment processor to stop a fraudulent transaction.

Jimmy Fong, Chief Commercial Officer at SEON commented: “As we see an increasing overlap between money laundering and online fraud, it makes complete sense for a compliance risk leader like Lucinity to expand its offering with SEON’s anti-fraud features. We couldn’t be prouder to have our technology selected by Lucinity and can’t wait to see how it will help its customers break down the barriers of data silos.”

“One of Lucinity’s core values is shared intelligence. It means playing to our respective strengths to achieve a greater goal, which is exactly what we are trying to do with SEON,” added Jeremy Doyle, VP of Enterprise and Partnerships at Lucinity. “We truly believe that bringing AML transaction monitoring and fraud prevention together is the next natural step in fighting financial crime more effectively.”

About Lucinity

Lucinity is an anti-money laundering (AML) software developer on a mission to Make Money Good. Lucinity aims to solve productivity and efficiency issues for financial institutions through the company’s ‘Human AI’ approach, a toolset that combines next-generation AI with human insights and expertise.

By leveraging AI, the AML software learns from every interaction and continues to improve indefinitely, providing fewer false positives and saving time. This is on top of its best-in-class interface and visualizations that put users first. Professionals can experience Lucinity’s AML compliance solution, including transaction monitoring, through a free demo environment available on https://www.lucinity.com/signup.

Lucinity operates globally, with headquarters in Reykjavík, and serves customers ranging from Tier-1 banks to FinTechs. To learn more, visit https://lucinity.com.

About SEON

SEON is fraud prevention for ambitious brands like Revolut, NuBank, and Afterpay to thrive in a digital landscape. With a 14-day free trial, rapid integration, and pay-as-you-go flexibility, SEON is a simplified, modern way to fight fraud. It combines social signals with digital footprints, using fully-explainable machine learning to detect evolving fraud threats for neobanks, crypto, eCommerce, BNPL, and Web 3.0 sectors. SEON has served over 5,000 merchants and reviewed over 1 billion transactions, saving its customers more than €50 million in fraudulent transactions. The globally focused business operates offices in Austin (TX), Budapest, London, Jakarta, and Singapore. SEON stops fraud with unbeatable speed, scale, depth, and breadth. Uncover fraud patterns and discover revenue opportunities at seon.io



