Humatics and Hitachi Rail STS announced as 2022 RailTech Innovation Award Finalists for improving CBTC with Humatics Sensor Fusion Positioning Solution

(Adnkronos) – WALTHAM, Mass., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The team of Humatics and Hitachi Rail STS, were announced as a finalist for the RailTech 2022 Technology & Design Innovation Award for deploying the Humatics Rail Navigation System (HRNS) in Naples, Italy. The project demonstrated the improvements that can be achieved over traditional Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) odometry systems. Winners will be announced at RailTech Europe in Utrecht, Netherlands on June 21, 2022.

The HRNS is the industry leading navigation system based on sensor fusion algorithms that leverage the optimal sensors to solve challenging navigation problems. Ultra Wideband (UWB) along with sensors such as Inertial Measurement Units (IMU) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) are fused together to provide precise position, direction, speed, and acceleration data to systems such as CBTC, Positive Train Control (PTC), and the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

“The HRNS deployment with Hitachi in Naples was an incredible achievement by both teams. We overcame many challenges including a global pandemic that forced a 100% remote deployment and proved the value of replacing traditional odometry with our next generation sensor fusion solution. We’re grateful and humbled to be nominated as a RailTech innovator and we look forward to telling our story at RailTech 2022 in June.” – Shawn Henry, Humatics Chief Executive Officer.

Hitachi Rail STS Digital, Innovation & Lumada (DI&L) group is focused on finding next generation technologies that will revolutionize the rail and transit industry. Hitachi identified train positioning as a core application to improve and to reduce the overall cost of traditional positioning systems. Hitachi challenged rail tech start ups to propose innovative solutions for these systems and selected Humatics based on a technical and cost effective proposal, to prove its solution on the Hitachi Test Track in Naples.

The HRNS was deployed by the Hitachi team on 1.5km of track and on a test vehicle over the course of 10 days with Humatics supporting 100% remotely. The quick install allowed initial CBTC integration quickly and efficiently. The HRNS was rigorously evaluated capped with a 2-day formal performance evaluation. At the conclusion of the project, Hitachi deemed both the technical performance and the collaborative project execution a huge success.

For further information, please see: https://humatics.com/mobility_solutions/ or contact transit@humatics.com

