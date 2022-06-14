How Aquark’s InverPad® Turbo Tech Leads to Ultimately Silent Pool Heating Experience

(Adnkronos) – FOSHAN, China, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Aquark, the Pad Inverter creator, is pleased to introduce how its new patented InverPad® Turbo technology leads to a super silent pool heating experience.

By applying a disruptive Turbo Tech on the inverter pool heat pump, and utilizing the advanced noise-canceling technology, Aquark’s Mr. Perfect achieves the super quiet pool heating in the industry – noise down to 38.4 dB(A) at 1 meter. Mr. Perfect is as quiet as a fridge.

1. Disruptive Innovation Through Patented Turbofan Structure

In traditional axial fans, the airflow is forced out in a direction parallel to the shaft, easily causing air turbulence and generating noise as a result of wind blowing, fan blade vibration, and friction between the fan and wind.

As a brand-new technology, InverPad® Turbo tech utilizes a revolutionary fan structure – Turbofan. The air pressure difference generated by the “blade-free” turbofan can divert the airflow at a natural and real 90° angle to the outlet with a stable air speed, directly eliminates air turbulence and greatly contributing to zero mechanical noise performance.

Furthermore, Mr. Perfect’s signature and stylish “Pad” appearance also leads to an outstandingly silent pool heating experience than traditional front airflow heat pump.

2. Optimization Through Superior Components and Inverter System

One of the main sources of heat pump noise comes from the compressor. With Mitsubishi Twin-rotary DC compressor, studio-class noise-canceling tech, and optimization of interior air ducting, InverPad® Turbo tech effectively decreases noise transmission from the compressor.

Thanks to the self-developed inverter control system, Mr. Perfect guarantees an excellent heating efficiency of COP up to 16, running at low speed to maintain a constant pool temperature can also decrease running noise from the fan.

Combined with the unique turbofan structure, nice Pad design, superior components and self-developed inverter system, Mr. Perfect performs 20 times more silent than on/off heat pumps and sets a new milestone in noise level.

Aquark’s extensive research and development in ultimate-silent performance demonstrate its strong technological capabilities for the greatest user experience. By the end of this year, Aquark will launch a series of innovative products for creating a smart swimming pool solution.

About Aquark

Aquark, a technology-driven global “Smart Garden” solution provider and Pad Inverter pool heat pump manufacturer, creates the super silent and energy-efficient inverter pool heat pump Mr. Perfect.

Contact us to explore more about Aquark.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835420/Aquark_inverter_pool_heat_pump.jpg

