Global Recruitment of SVOLT Industry Partners

adnkronos
(Adnkronos) – CHANGZHOU, China, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “SVOLT Energy Technology Company Industry Partner Global Recruitment” is initiated by SVOLT, together with SVOLT CAPITAL, Dr. Octopus and 36 Kr, focusing on the three new fields of lithium industry (new technology, new process, new material) and industrial internet (big data, AI intelligence, communication, etc.), globally recruiting excellent talents and technology teams to incubate and innovate, looking for high potential and technology-leading industry enterprises or university teams to empower rapid growth of enterprises and build optimized industrial ecology. In addition, the recruitment will be supported by 500 million yuan innovation incubation fund, and the shortlisted teams will join the Dr. Octopus and receive industrial synergy empowerment support in various aspects such as management and growth. 

Conditions of Participation: 

Comply with the global recruitment fields of the industry partner 

Comply with China’s laws and regulations and relevant industrial policies 

Have intellectual property rights and no property disputes 

Innovative, growth-oriented, and financing stage in the B round or before the B round 

Have unique product, technology or business model 

Products or services can create positive social value 

Enrollment Inquiry: chengqiucheng@36kr.com
 

Business Cooperation: haoyun@36kr.com
 

Part I: Project Information 

Project name* 

(50 words or less, e.g. 36 Kr) 

Short description of the project * 

(As briefly as possible, explain the project’s positioning, service targets, and business model in 300 words or less) 

Entry group* (single choice) 

Options: Social side or Campus side 

Entry track* (optional) 

Options: 

Social side – industrial intelligent system-related fields (soft): big data analysis, industrial IoT platform, intelligent decision-making, AI industrial quality inspection 

Social side – industrial intelligent equipment-related fields (hard): industrial AI edge devices, 5G+ collaborative manufacturing, intelligent equipment, equipment predictive maintenance, intelligent supply chain collaboration 

Social side – lithium battery field: new material development, new process, new technology, etc. 

Campus side – advanced battery materials, BMS, big data development (platform development, algorithm development), industrial internet platform 

Project highlights (fill in at least one of the following three items) 

Development Data 

Please briefly describe all aspects of the project’s development phase, including but not limited to business or application data, list of existing customers, etc. 500 words or less 

Competitive Barriers 

Please briefly describe the project’s moat, or competitive barriers that have been established. 500 words or less 

Team Composition 

If the team’s background is a significant contributor to the project, please describe the specific strengths. within 500 words 

Project Leader  

Name* 

Please enter the name of the project leader 

Phone number* 

Please enter the project leader’s phone number 

Core member’s name* 

Please fill in the name of the core members of the project, Multiple members can be filled in 

Project leader’s relevant experience* 

Please describe the education, experience and other relevant content, as briefly as possible. 128 words or less 

Part II: Enterprise information 

Enterprise subject* 

Please fill in the business name of the enterprise to which you belong 

Headquarters location* 

Drop-down option: country Drop-down option: country province and city 

Project URL 

http:// 

WeChat public number 

Enter the name or ID of the public number, if not, you can leave it blank 

Financing Status 

Latest financing rounds*: (single choice) 

Unfinanced Seed round 

Angel round 

Round Pre-A 

Round A 

Round A+ 

Round B 

Round B+ 

Round C 

Round C+ 

Round D 

Round D+ 

Round E 

Round E+ 

Round F 

Round F+ 

Strategic financing 

Pre-IPO 

IPO Other 

Financing Plan 

Are you seeking the next round of financing * 

Options: Yes, seeking financing 

No, not yet 

Part III: Additional Information 

Project information* 

Must include: 1. Business plan (BP). May add team member information, videos, pictures, patents, etc. 

Can include: 1. Project Logo 2. Product pictures 

File naming rules 

Social side: company name_project information 

Campus side: full official name of school_project name 

(All information should be uploaded in a zip file) 

Support rar, zip 

Upload file (must be less than 5M) 

*Please send this registration form to the following mailbox, the contest staff will contact you after receiving it. 

(ian_wu@svolt.cn, chengqiucheng@36kr.com) 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835182/Global_Recruitment_of_SVOLT_Industry_Partners.jpg
 

 

adnkronos
P