GENOMILL APPOINTS FORMER FOUNDATION MEDICINE EXECUTIVE AND PLANS TO PRESENT UNMATCHED DATA AT PMWC

TURKU, Finland, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Genomill, a precision diagnostics company focused on maximizing next generation sequencing (NGS) in liquid biopsies, announces today that Mike Doherty, the former Head of Product Development at Foundation Medicine, has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors. In addition to the Board membership, Mike Doherty will also serve as a Strategic Advisor as Genomill prepares to commercialize its breakthrough technology, Geno1®.

“We are both thrilled and honored to welcome Mike to our board,” said Kalle Koskinen, Chief Executive Officer. Mike Doherty is a well-rounded and highly experienced professional within the liquid biopsy space – who has in the past held leadership roles with Genentech, Roche, and Foundation Medicine, among others. “I am confident, that adding Mike to our commercialization journey, will pave the way for future success”, CEO Kalle Koskinen continued.

Genomill-patented Geno1® is a novel pre-sequencing platform that enables fundamental improvements in the cost, performance, scalability of NGS. “We’ve already at this point reached a detection rate of 0.01% in tens of molecules, and this is just the tip of an iceberg”, said company’s CTO, Manu Tamminen. “Geno1® unlocks the future of distributed kits and harnesses the full potential of NGS,” said CEO Koskinen.

Genomill is focused on the introduction of precise, reliable technology that can be easily and cost effectively integrated into the clinical diagnostics environment. “In order to truly revolutionize diagnostics and detection, technology must be easy to assimilate – that’s how Genomill will deliver transformative value” added CTO Tamminen.

Geno1® is based on unique, patented Bridge Capture target enrichment workflow that can be adapted to any next generation sequencing platform, including Illumina and Ion Torrent. It can also be adapted for Nanopore sequencing with a simple modification. This technology has the potential to provide accessible, unprecedented, and transformative precision diagnostic capability with applications in oncology, pre-natal care, infectious disease, and control over antimicrobial resistance.

Genomill will present the first analytical validation data for Geno1® at the Precision Medicine World Conference, taking place in Santa Clara, CA from June 28 to 30.

Presentation date: June 30, 2022

Time: 9:15 AM Pacific Time

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, Track 6

“We’re excited to share an update on our work for Geno1®. We believe it will enable improvements in performance, scalability, and cost for liquid biopsies and beyond” noted Chief Technology Officer and Genomill co-founder Manu Tamminen.

Genomill’s vision is to lead the transformation of precision diagnostics with an immediate goal of bringing the full potential of liquid biopsies to more people, everywhere.

About the Precision Medicine World Conference 2022

PMWC, the “Precision Medicine World Conference” is the largest and original annual conference dedicated to precision medicine. PMWC’s mission is to bring together recognized leaders, top global researchers and medical professionals, and innovators across healthcare and biotechnology sectors to showcase practical content that helps close the knowledge gap between different sectors, thereby catalyzing cross-functional fertilization & collaboration to accelerate the development and spread of precision medicine.

Since 2009, recognized as a vital cornerstone for all constituents of the health care and biotechnology community, PMWC provides an exceptional forum for the exchange of information about the latest advances in technology (e.g., DNA sequencing technology), in clinical implementation (e.g., cancer and beyond), research, and in all aspects related to the regulatory and reimbursement sectors.

About Genomill

Genomill is a pioneering precision diagnostics company. The company´s mission is to democratize the use of liquid biopsies for NGS and beyond. The company is collaborating with top-tier commercial players and envisions a global impact on healthcare and diagnostics through its unique technological innovation.

Our proprietary and patented Geno1® technology is a unique combination of molecular biology, robotics, next-generation DNA sequencing and data interpretation. It truly provides means for vertical progress and enables fundamental improvements in cost, accuracy, scalability, and turn-around-time.

ContactKalle Koskinen,Co-founder and CEO,Genomill OyTel: +358 (0)400 107 400e-mail: info@genomill.com

