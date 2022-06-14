Le ultime news
Casio to Release G-SHOCK Featuring Successive Master of G Characters

adnkronos
(Adnkronos) – Signature characters brought back to life in camouflage design 

TOKYO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The DW-5600GU-7 features past characters from Master of G models designed for use on land and in the sea and air, all distilled into one timepiece. 

The face and band of the DW-5600GU-7 are entirely covered in a camouflage design styled from iconic characters once engraved on the case back of Master of G watches. Of all G-SHOCK watches, the Master of G line has won over adventurers looking to challenge the limits of toughness. This latest addition brings back to life 18 of the line’s characters, including the iconic frog from the FROGMAN series, the mole from the MUDMAN series, as well as the RANGEMAN wild cat. The band and bezel are specially designed to feature the distinctive traits of each character, making them easy to recognize amid the camouflage. 

These highly individual characters are laid out in a camouflage design with a basic black-and-white color scheme for a stylish, cool design. 

  

adnkronos
