Real Madrid Virtual World is born, a pioneering Platform that unites all Madridistas around the world

(Adnkronos) – MADRID, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Madridista Club has created its own Social Platform to unite its fans from the five continents directly and without language being a barrier, thus becoming the first Club in the world to unites the entire Community. This tool is possible thanks to a real-time multilingual text and voice translator chat.

In this way, Real Madrid fans from any country will be able to interact with each other, creating their own Avatar, without language being an inconvenience. Fans can create their own Room to discuss or share experiences in any language.

Real Madrid Virtual World offers a very realistic recreation of the Tour of the Bernabéu and the Sports City, thanks to which fans will be able to walk through its Halls, enjoy its Trophies in 3D or access exclusive content. The experience can be enjoyed from any mobile device, smartphone or tablet.

Unique in the market

Real Madrid Virtual World marks a before and after in the world of football with this Platform, becoming a true social network for all fans of the White Club, and signifies an important evolution in the social development of the Club. It is the first time in history that all the supporters clubs and fans of a football club in the world will be able to join.

The creation of a Community will also be promoted, thanks to a geolocated ranking in which fans can get exclusive prizes through the creation of Rooms with the largest number of friends and fans possible. The Application, developed by the Spanish company Astosch Technology (with a Korean technology partner), is available free of charge in the Apple, Google and Huawei AppGallery Markets.

The Application is downloaded exclusively on mobile through this link: http://onelink.to/d5thbb





Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812881/Astosch_Technology_Real_Madrid.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812882/Astosch_Technology_Real_Madrid_Logo.jpg

