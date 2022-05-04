NexGen Power Systems Revolutionizes Power Electronics at PCIM 2022

(Adnkronos) – NexGen will demonstrate next-generation power systems for Computing, Lighting, Industrial and e-mobility solutions in the leading exhibition for Power Electronics in Europe.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NexGen Power Systems, Inc., the leading designer, developer and manufacturer of innovative power conversion systems using its revolutionary NexGen Vertical GaN™ semiconductor technology, is demonstrating break-through innovation in power electronics at the Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe 2022, from May 10-12 in Nuremberg, Germany.

The company will showcase the world’s smallest, lightest and most efficient commercial power systems built on the Perfect Power Semiconductor: 1.2kV, 1+MHz Vertical GaN™ with Repeated Avalanche and >10µs Short-Circuit Protection.

NexGen co-CEO, Dr. Dinesh Ramanathan will also present NexGen’s revolutionary approach to Power Electronics at the Industry Forum on 10th May at 10AM.

“NexGen is re-inventing power electronics, with the world’s first GaN-on-GaN power device, NexGen Vertical GaN™, the world’s first 1+MHz switching digital powertrain controller, its proprietary Merlin Power Engine™, innovations in magnetics and thermal designs, and deep expertise in system engineering,” said Dr. Dinesh Ramanathan, co-CEO, NexGen Power Systems. “We are excited that PCIM offers us the opportunity to introduce these new technologies and systems solutions to the broader market and customer base.”

NexGen Power Systems demonstrations can be accessed at Booth 500, Hall 7 at PCIM 2022. The company’s key executives will also be available for customers and media during the event. To schedule a meeting with NexGen’s key representatives in advance, please contact info@nexgenpowersystems.com



About NexGen Power Systems:

NexGen Power Systems, the premier vertically integrated power electronics company, designs, develops, and manufactures innovative power conversion systems with its revolutionary Vertical GaN™ semiconductor technology. Our smaller, lighter, and more efficient power systems make possible the next generation of power conversion and power generation and accelerate the transition to cleaner and renewable energy.

NexGen is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its Vertical GaN™ fabrication facility in Syracuse, New York, and a Center of Excellence for System Engineering, Marketing, and Systems Applications in Bengaluru, India. Sales offices are in China, Japan, and South Korea.

For further details, please visit our website-

https://nexgenpowersystems.com

