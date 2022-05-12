MUSEE DES ARTS DECORATIFS – PARIS : SHOCKING! THE SURREAL WORLD OF ELSA SCHIAPARELLI

(Adnkronos) – PARIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From July 6th, 2022, to January 22nd, 2023, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris will celebrate the bold and exciting creations of Italian couturière Elsa Schiaparelli (b. September 10th, 1890, Rome – d. November 13th, 1973, Paris), who drew much of her inspiration from her close ties to the Parisian avant-garde of the 1920s and 1930s. Nearly 20 years since the last retrospective devoted to Schiaparelli at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the time has come to revisit this extraordinary designer’s work, her innovative sense of feminine style, her sophisticated, often eccentric designs, and the thrill that she brought to the world of fashion.

Shocking! The surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli brings together 520 works including 272 silhouettes and accessories by Schiaparelli herself, displayed alongside iconic paintings, sculptures, jewelry, perfumes, ceramics, posters, and photographs by the likes of Schiaparelli’s dear friends and contemporaries: Man Ray, Salvador Dalí, Jean Cocteau, Meret Oppenheim and Elsa Triolet. The retrospective, a highlight of the 2022/2023 Exhibition Calendar, will also showcase creations designed in honor of Schiaparelli by fashion icons including Yves Saint Laurent, Azzedine Alaïa, John Galliano and Christian Lacroix. Daniel Roseberry, artistic director of the House of Schiaparelli since 2019, also boldly interprets the heritage of Elsa Schiaparelli with a design of his own. The poetic and immersive scenography of Shocking! The surreal world of Elsa Schiaparelli has been entrusted to Nathalie Crinière. The exhibition will be presented in the Christine & Stephen A. Schwarzman fashion galleries of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

