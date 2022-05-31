Le ultime news
Midea Industrial Technology brands, Servotronix and Hiconics, at Hannover Messe 2022: Driving Global Industries towards Digitalization and Sustainability

(Adnkronos) – HANNOVER, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Midea Industrial Technology, showcased innovative automation and green energy products from its two industrial automation brands Servotronix and Hiconics at Booth B38/3, Hall 11. 

“We hope to leverage the Hannover Messe for more in-depth exchanges with partners and customers from the global industrial community”, said Diego Fu, Vice President of Midea Group and President of Midea Industrial Technology. “I have fully committed Midea to helping vertical industries to transform and reduce carbon dioxide emission through our leading technologies and solutions.” 

Servotronix exhibits four types of products, providing industries with new customized motion control options: 

Hiconics helps steel, petrochemical, chemical, mining, building materials, textile, and paper industries towards sustainable development: 

To date, Midea Industrial Technology has established 27 R&D centers worldwide, and has accumulated over 5,500 authorized patents. 

 

