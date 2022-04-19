The Beauty of Power: BLUETTI Won Two iF Design Awards 2022

(Adnkronos) – BERLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI is proud to announce that their latest power stations AC200MAX and EB55 have won the iF Design Award 2022 in the Building Technology category.

The iF Design Award is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards organized by International Forum Design in Germany, which has been strictly evaluating the most innovative products in the world, and making sure they’re intertwined with both aesthetics and functionality since 1953. This year’s iF Design Award Jury is composed of 132 distinguished design experts from over 20 countries, they are appointed to assess every individual entry in terms of idea, form, function, differentiation and impact.

As one of the most powerful portable power stations in the market, AC200MAX has been a real hit since its debut. With a 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack, it can hold up to 3,500 cycles before dropping to 80% of its original capacity, not to mention a 2200W pure sine wave inverter and faster solar & AC charging options.

AC200MAX can also be charged up within two hours when being charged with a max 900W of solar and 500W AC input combined. Besides, it’s very easy to be accessed and monitored through intuitive BLUETTI App.

What makes EB55 stand out among its counterparts in similar size? It contains a 700W inverter with a 537Wh capacity, and features 200W AC and 200W solar input, together with 15W wireless charger as well as sufficient outputs that are enough to power up 10+ devices at the same time.

“We’re extremely thrilled to have won iF Design Award 2022, not only our team brought ingenious thinking, but we are also greatly inspired by our user community, their feedback and ideas make BLUETTI better and better each day, they are the real heroes.”said James Ray, Chief Officer of Product in BLUETTI. “Now AC200MAX and EB55 become award-winning products, apparently our efforts and enthusiasm have been rewarded, but we won’t stop developing better products for the people and the planet.”

