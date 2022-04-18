Le ultime news
1 minuto di lettura

Riassunto: ExaGrid nominata finalista per i 2022 Storage Awards

businesswire
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

L’azienda di archiviazione con backup multilivello nominata in 11 categorie al “The Storries XIX”

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExaGrid®, l’unica soluzione di archiviazione con backup multilivello del settore, ha annunciato oggi di essere stata nominata in 11 categorie per la 19a edizione annuale degli Storage Awards.

ExaGrid è diventata finalista nelle seguenti categorie:

  • Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year
  • Channel Partner Program of the Year
  • Data Protection Company of the Year
  • Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year
  • Hybrid Storage Vendor of the Year
  • Immutable Storage Vendors
  • Ransomware Protection Company of the Year
  • Storage Company of the Year
  • Storage Innovators of the Year
  • Storage Performance Optimisation Company of the Year
  • Storage Product of the Year

Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l’unico giuridicamente valido.

Contacts

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
businesswire
Articolo precedente

Napoli-Roma 1-1, Mourinho contro arbitro e Var

18 Aprile 2022
Articolo successivo

Riassunto: Lancio di Conviva su Google Cloud Marketplace

18 Aprile 2022
Articoli correlati
P