Riassunto: ExaGrid nominata finalista per i 2022 Storage Awards

L’azienda di archiviazione con backup multilivello nominata in 11 categorie al “The Storries XIX”
MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExaGrid®, l’unica soluzione di archiviazione con backup multilivello del settore, ha annunciato oggi di essere stata nominata in 11 categorie per la 19a edizione annuale degli Storage Awards.
ExaGrid è diventata finalista nelle seguenti categorie:
- Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year
- Channel Partner Program of the Year
- Data Protection Company of the Year
- Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year
- Hybrid Storage Vendor of the Year
- Immutable Storage Vendors
- Ransomware Protection Company of the Year
- Storage Company of the Year
- Storage Innovators of the Year
- Storage Performance Optimisation Company of the Year
- Storage Product of the Year
