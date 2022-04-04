General Motors Names KATCON GLOBAL a 2021 Supplier of the Year

(Adnkronos) – AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — General Motors recognized KATCON as a 2021 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction. This is the 4th time KATCON has received the award.

“This award is testimony of the can-do and resilient mentality of our extended Katcon family around the world; we dedicate it to all of our employees and suppliers who made it possible, navigating an extremely complex environment for the industry”, said Carlos Turner, Katcon CEO. “GM was Katcon’s first customer 30 years ago and we remain committed to providing them with solutions for exhaust and aftertreatment, thermal management, and lightweight composite materials for the next 30+ years. We are very excited about our digitalization plans and our diversification into lightweight advanced material products and EV battery enclosures, consistent with GM’s long-term strategy”.

“This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

KATCON (https://katcon.com) is a global, full-service, Tier-1 providing solutions for Exhaust and Aftertreatment Systems, Thermal Insulation, and Advanced Lightweight Materials for on and off road, light and heavy duty, gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and EV applications across the world. Katcon is a proud, Mexican, privately owned and operated company, formed of a diverse and highly motivated employee base that includes more than 20 nationalities and active presence in Mexico, United States, Luxembourg, Poland, Germany, South Korea, India, and China.

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

#Katcon #Exhaust #ThermalInsulation #Composites #EV #BatteryEnclosures

CONTACT:José De Nigris – info@katcon.com



Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1779085/Katcon_Logo_2021_SOY_Logo.jpg