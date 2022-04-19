American Wave Machines Announces License Partner PerfectSwell® Japan

(Adnkronos) – New Office Opened in Iconic Shibuya City, Tokyo

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — American Wave Machines, Inc. announced today the formation of PerfectSwell® Japan (PSJ) with offices in Shibuya City, Tokyo. PSJ will expand upon the ongoing success of PerfectSwell® Shizunami addressing both large-scale mixed use/resort developments and smaller urban surf arenas. The PSJ team, comprised of experts in sponsorship, media, and the Japanese competitive surfing circuit, is focused on growing the Japanese surf community.

“Our goal is to contribute to the deep and vibrant surf culture in Japan and build the PerfectSwell® brand,” said Keiichi Hayashi, CEO of PSJ. “We look forward to partnering with developers to bring together surf culture and contemporary architecture while capturing the essence of unique locations. PerfectSwell venues will provide both a premier surfing event and entertainment platform with broad appeal.”

Last summer, the historic debut of surfing in the Olympics was accompanied by a PerfectSwell® Olympic training venue. PSJ plans to carry on the Olympic momentum and expand competitive opportunities for Japanese athletes.

“PerfectSwell® Japan will be a key part of optimal training by providing repeat, made-to-order waves,” said Kimifumi Imoto, Director of PSJ and Surfing Competition Sports Manager, Tokyo Organizing Committee for Olympic and Paralympic Games. “PerfectSwell® Japan venues will host surfers from around the world, building excitement around the sport and creating new opportunities for competition.”

“Because everyone gets equal access to the waves, it is possible to experience the essence of surfing with PerfectSwell®. Now surfing is more accessible, and many young athletes will go on to become world-class surfers,” said Masato Yukawa, Director of PSJ and professional surfer.

About PerfectSwell® Japan

PerfectSwell® Japan is a corporation developing PerfectSwell® Surf Venues from concept planning through operations. PerfectSwell® Japan will further the strong surfing spirit that is thriving in Japan.

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® and SurfStream® wave technology. AWM develops world class surf facility destinations with proven financials and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® and SurfStream® are unique in the market and protected by over 50 patents worldwide. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100’s while PerfectSwell® surf pools have capacity in the 1,000’s. Since 2007 over 4,000,000 surf sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799292/IMGP2386_cropped.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058606/American_Wave_Machines_Logo.jpg