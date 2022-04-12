Airbiquity Expands Service Offerings to Help Automakers Manage Explosion of Connected Vehicle Data

(Adnkronos) – DATAmatic Suite Builds on Success of Popular OTAmatic Software Management Solution and 20+ Years of Airbiquity Program Development and Deployment Expertise

SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today launched DATAmatic®, a suite of edge data management solutions to address the increasing need for services and tools that help automakers manage and monetize connected vehicle data. The suite includes the DATAmatic Edge Data Platform and DATAmatic Edge Data Logger.

The data generated by connected vehicles is growing exponentially in volume, diversity, and economic value to automakers. While providing an untapped opportunity to power new vehicle features and further personalize consumer services and driving experiences, this trend is also creating significant new data management challenges for automakers. In fact, McKinsey projects that 95 percent of new vehicles sold globally in 2030 will be connected, up from 50 percent today, and the monetization value of that data could be as high as $400 billion. Additionally, the continued evolution of automotive technology and features such as electric drivetrains and autonomous driving will be reliant on real-time access to data and analytics both on-board the vehicle at the “edge” and off-board in the cloud.

The DATAmatic suite delivers secure solutions designed to help automakers address their data challenges and move confidently into the future. Airbiquity’s most robust data management offering, DATAmatic Edge Data Platform, is a comprehensive solution and tool set that is designed for automakers who want to fully leverage the power of edge analytics by dynamically and efficiently developing and deploying edge analytic modules while achieving an optimized mix of on-board and off-board computing. DATAmatic Edge Data Logger allows efficient and flexible dynamic data logging for both on-board edge and cloud-based analytics.

“We’ve spoken with dozens of automakers and validated their need to solve mounting data generation and delivery challenges in a way that creates value for their business and their customers,” said Airbiquity President and CEO Kamyar Moinzadeh. “We solved the challenge of over-the-air software management with OTAmatic, and now with DATAmatic we’re providing market leading data management solutions and tools that our automotive customers can leverage to launch new vehicle features and services that will give them a competitive edge.”

To learn more about DATAmatic, click here. To learn more about Airbiquity, visit www.airbiquity.com.

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry’s most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

