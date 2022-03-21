RoboMarkets Extended Partnership with BMW M Motorsport for Two More Years

(Adnkronos) – LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — RoboMarkets, a leading European provider of investment services in financial markets, announces the extension of its partnership with BMW M Motorsport on new improved terms. RoboMarkets is now a Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport throughout the 2022 and 2023 racing seasons.

The cooperation between RoboMarkets and BMW M Motorsport is moving to a new level in 2022 and 2023. The Premium partner status implies additional opportunities that give the brand a measurable boost and the ability to achieve more ambitious goals.

At the two upcoming DTM racing championships, the BMW M Motorsport car will be featuring the RoboMarkets logo on its hood, doors, roof, and trunk. The racing car will be driven by Philipp Eng, who will compete to win in all the races of the 2022 season. The agreement also entails RoboMarkets’ branding in marketing and PR communication initiatives, as well as the company’s brand identity on the media paper and garage walls.

Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets stated: “Our new level of partnership with BMW M Motorsport will help promote the RoboMarkets brand on the European market more effectively. This year, the brand-new racing car BMW M4 GT3 has it’s race debut in different race series, including the DTM. Moreover, the team has some of the best pilots in the series, making us very optimistic about the upcoming season. We’re very happy to continue our cooperation and help the BMW team climb the ladder of success”.

The 2022 DTM season consists of eight races, the first of which is scheduled to start on 29 April in Portimão, Portugal. Thereafter, the series will move to Lausitzring (Germany), Imola (Italy), Norisring (Germany), Nürburgring (Germany), Spa (Belgium), Spielberg (Austria), and will finish in Hockenheimring (Germany) on 7-9 October 2022.

About RoboMarketsRoboMarkets is an investment company operating under CySEC licence No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries and provides traders working in financial markets with access to its proprietary platforms. Visit www.robomarkets.com to find out more about the Company’s products and activities.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767755/RoboMarkets_BMW_M_Motorsport_Partnership.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479513/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

