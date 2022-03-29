Lotus Eletre: the world’s first electric Hyper-SUV

(Adnkronos) – HETHEL, England, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Introducing the all-new and all-electric Lotus Eletre, a striking and progressive Hyper-SUV and the first of a new breed of pure electric SUVs. With the world premiere of this car, the ongoing transformation of Lotus – from a UK sports car company to a truly global performance car business and brand – has reached its most significant milestone yet.

The Eletre takes the core principles and Lotus DNA from over 70 years of sports car design and engineering, evolving them into a desirable all-new lifestyle car for the next-generation of Lotus customers.

The company’s famed expertise in ride and handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics have been carefully and respectfully evolved. The Eletre takes the heart and soul of the latest Lotus sports car – Emira – and the revolutionary aero performance of the all-electric Evija hypercar, reinterpreting them as a Hyper-SUV.

The Eletre is a globally relevant product, a shining halo of sustainable mobility for a worldwide audience. Embodying emotion, intelligence and prestige, it extends the reach of the Lotus name, badge and renowned driver engagement to new audiences.

A bold new dimension to the Lotus performance car portfolio, the Eletre delivers a significant number of firsts for Lotus – the first five-door production car, the first model outside sports car segments, the first lifestyle EV, the most ‘connected’ Lotus ever. And yet it remains a true Lotus, a beautiful car ‘carved by air’, packed with pioneering technology, genuine sporting performance and simplicity of purpose, designed and developed by a passionate, global team. The Lotus Eletre is alive with character and personality.

The Eletre is 4WD, has a battery capacity that’s over 100kWh and with power from 600hp. Based on an 800V system, a 350kW charger will deliver a 400km range in just 20 minutes. The car’s target maximum WLTP driving range is c.600km.

Matt Windle, Managing Director, Lotus Cars, commented: “The Eletre is a bold and revolutionary new car, delivering on our commitment to move Lotus into completely new automotive segments as we widen our global appeal and accessibility. This is a momentous point in our history and a clear signal of our ongoing desire to transform our business. It is a true Lotus, and we’re confident it will delight performance car customers and offer a distinct alternative to the segment’s established players. The Eletre has the soul of a Lotus and the usability of an SUV.”

Qingfeng Feng, CEO, Group Lotus, added: “The Eletre, our Hyper-SUV, is a new performance car from an iconic performance car brand and it will appeal to those who love the thrill of driving. It is a unique combination of beautiful design, exceptional dynamic performance and everyday usability. The Eletre marks a turning point for our business and brand.

“The Eletre is a compelling alternative for those who desire a true driver’s car but whose lifestyle demands something more practical than a traditional sports car. And it’s only the start for Lotus – there is much more to come.”

The Eletre is the first in a new range of premium lifestyle performance electric vehicles to be built at an all-new state-of-the-art production facility in Wuhan, China. The car has been ‘Born British, Raised Globally’, with design led by the UK, supported by teams in China, Sweden and Germany. The design has been led by an international team based at the Lotus Tech Creative Centre in Warwickshire, UK.

Peter Horbury, Senior VP, Executive Advisor, Design, Lotus, commented: “The Eletre is a rare creative opportunity in performance car design – the chance to start with a blank sheet of paper. The result is a ‘Hyper-SUV’ that is genuinely different to what’s on the market; the Eletre signals the start of a new era of pure electric SUVs.”

The Eletre is built on Lotus’ all-new and highly versatile Electric Premium Architecture. The low-to-the-ground design means outstanding handling, and the EPA can easily adapt to accommodate various battery sizes, motors, component layouts and intelligent driving technologies.

The platform will be the basis for an all-new range of premium lifestyle performance electric vehicles from Lotus.

The Lotus Eletre is on sale now across global markets, with first deliveries in 2023. For more information visit www.lotuscars.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775755/Lotus.jpg

