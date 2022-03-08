In world first, VINCI Airports, World of Women, and Code Green bring digital artworks to airports across the globe on international women’s day

(Adnkronos) – – First-ever NFT world exhibition in a global network of airports

– 22 artists participate in groundbreaking collaboration between VINCI Airports, Code Green, led by Malian artist Inna Modja, and World of Women, led by artist Yam Karkai

– An initiative that highlights the positive impact of mobility for cultural openness and diversity and supports the environmental cause

PARIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — VINCI Airports, in collaboration with CODE GREEN and WORLD OF WOMEN, are celebrating International Women’s Day by organizing the first-ever NFT exhibition worldwide showing the work of 22 incredible artists into more than 20 airports simultaneously, in Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, France, Japan, Portugal and Serbia.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9023151-vinci-airports-brings-women-artwork-all-over-the-world-on-international-womens-day/



To help bring this to life, VINCI Airports, the world’s first private airport operator, is partnering with blockchain-based non-profit, CODE GREEN led by Inna Modja – Malian artist, musician, and climate activist – and WORLD OF WOMEN, led by Yam Karkai, co-founder and artist of the highest-grossing women-centric NFT collection, featuring digital artworks of diverse and powerful women.

VINCI Airports will be presenting its passengers with artworks from digital artists Alexa Meade, Allison Harvard, Amber Vittoria, Diela Maharanie, Dong Lu, Elise Swopes, Inna Modja, Izzako, Jess Bianchi, Lana Denina, Laurel Charleston, Laya Mathikshara, Linda Dounia Rebeiz, Livia Elektra, Marjan Moghaddam, Roya Serwah Attafuah, Shavonne Wong, Synchrodogs, Vaby Vel, Zhuk and Yam Karkai. Some of the artworks were first presented at the World Economic Forum, raising more than $250,000 for women-led climate solutions for the Great Green Wall – an African-led initiative growing an 8000km wall of trees across the width of the Continent from Senegal to Djibouti.

This initiative reminds how much the airport sector, and mobility in general, positively contribute to cultural openness, by enabling human contact and the discovery of others. The activation also highlights the linkages between technology, environmental protection and gender equality – with women and girls by far the biggest victims of the accelerating climate emergency.

The initiative shines a light on the unique role of women in that fight. VINCI Airports is accelerating plans by supporting the careers of women within its network. Women are making up 37% of its workforce and growingly hold leadership positions as airport CEOs in the Dominican Republic, Cambodia, Brazil, the United States and France.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, declared: “We are proud to put our airports at the service of such a strong environmental message from women artists. This collaboration embodies VINCI Airports’ strongest commitments: make transportation more sustainable and more inclusive. Diversity and gender equity are in the DNA of aviation: mobility brings people closer and helps to build an open world.”

Code Green CEO Inna Modja said: “It’s inspiring to see a mobility leader like VINCI Airports embrace the fight to decarbonize the transport sector and champion the role of diversity in its network. It made them a natural partner in showcasing these powerful artworks at airports across the globe on the occasion of International Women’s Day, highlighting the linkages between climate justice and gender equality to a truly global audience.”

World of Women Co-Founder & artist, Yam Karkai said: “At World of Women, we like to have an impact beyond the NFT Space. And we believe that this is an example of us realizing this, by being able to curate and participate in this first ever worldwide NFT exhibition, beside talented artists. We are proud to be achieving this alongside our partner Code Green, and with VINCI airports, who is accelerating its plans to support more women in leading positions, which is typically the type of change we want to see in the world.”

For more information :www.vinci-airports.com @VINCIAirports https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761888/VINCI_Airports_IWD.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759870/VINCI_Airports_Logo.jpg



Media contacts: Code Green: Marco Conti, marco@codegreen.earthWorld of Women: Yen, yen@worldofwomen.artVINCI Airports: communication@vinci-airports.com, +33 6 34 78 09 36