Huawei Unveils Full-Stack Data Center and Scenario-Based Intelligent Campus Solutions, Accelerating Industrial Digital Transformation and Eco-Friendly Business Development

(Adnkronos) – BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei held its Industrial Digital Transformation Summit during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2022 in Spain. At the summit, Huawei unveiled brand-new solutions for data center and intelligent campus scenarios. Campuses have high requirements for data center storage, computing power, and energy efficiency, and face challenges in managing their vast assets. Together with industry customers, opinion leaders, and global partners, Huawei discussed industry trends, introduced latest practices in digital transformation, and shared the vision of an innovative future where digital technology, business value, and eco-friendly development come together.

During his opening speech, Mr. Li Peng, President of Huawei West European Region, emphasized that digital transformation and environmental protection are key topics in the future. Huawei provides innovative Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and a full portfolio of products to help global customers build robust ICT infrastructure and enable industrial digital transformation. In fact, over the last few decades, Huawei has been focusing on reducing energy consumption and carbon emission through continuous product and solution innovation.

Interlocking technology with business innovation, Huawei unveils two scenario-based solutions

Mr. Chen Banghua, Vice President (VP) of the Huawei Enterprise Business Group, delivered a keynote speech — Dive into Digital with Innovative Digital Infrastructure — at the summit, announcing new full-stack data center and intelligent campus solutions. Mr. Chen also introduced the latest practices of digital transformation in energy, finance, transportation, and other industries.

Huawei’s full-stack data center solution leads the trend of cloud-based, intensive, and eco-friendly development, while Huawei’s intelligent campus solution enables all-wireless access, network architecture renewal, and hyper convergence of IT infrastructure. Through continuous innovation in ICT and digital infrastructure, Huawei laid a solid foundation for the development of the intelligent world, as mentioned by Mr. Chen in his speech.

Full-stack data center solution: Huawei provides various products, ranging from data center infrastructure to ICT devices and cloud platforms, to enable software-hardware convergence, cross-domain production collaboration, and other innovation. With the goal of building agile, efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly data centers, its solution features innovation in the following four areas:

Next-generation intelligent campus solution: Huawei renewed and upgraded the office system, network architecture, and IT equipment room — the three major modules of campus ICT infrastructure. This accelerates intelligent upgrade and digital transformation of campuses, offering more efficient, eco-friendly, and convenient campus services.

Focusing on these two major scenarios, Huawei extensively integrates ICT with industry trends and customers’ business requirements in developing its many cutting-edge products with industrial scenarios, such as energy, transportation, and finance. With innovative technology, Huawei drives customer success in digital transformation and upgrade.

Unlocking business potential with eco-friendly digital technology: Writing the future with innovation

As the global economy and wider society begin to recover from the pandemic, industrial digital transformation will undoubtedly become the new engine that drives the world forward. Indeed, digital technology has been continuously breaking boundaries and playing an increasingly important role in today’s global economic development.

At the end of the summit, Huawei proposed an initiative aimed at enabling eco-friendly development with green ICT. The plan is to leverage innovative energy-saving technology to continuously improve ICT products’ energy efficiency and drive low-carbon development. The initiative includes three major practices: accelerating the development of renewable energy, digitalizing the management of traditional energy, and enabling eco-friendly business development through digital technology and digital transformation. The ultimate goal of the initiative is to make lives better, businesses more intelligent, society more inclusive, and the world greener through innovative digital technology.

In the future, Huawei will continue its efforts in developing innovative solutions for industry scenarios, building simplified, eco-friendly, and intelligent ICT infrastructure, practicing sustainable development through the use of ICT, as well as building Digital Twin systems. It will also deliver optimal service experience, boost production efficiency, accelerate digital and eco-friendly transformation of industries, and create new value together with customers and partners.

MWC Barcelona 2022 runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei Enterprise’s exhibition booth is located at 1H50 in Hall 1 of Fira Gran Via. Throughout the event, Huawei will continue to extensively cover topics on industry trends, business value, and eco-friendly development with government and enterprise customers, industry elites, opinion leaders, and global partners.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757723/Mr_Li_Peng_President_Huawei_West_European_Region_delivered_opening.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757724/Mr_Chen_Banghua_Vice_President__VP__Huawei_Enterprise_Business_Group.jpg