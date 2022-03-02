Guerra Ucraina, “in Russia bambini arrestati dopo manifestazioni”

(Adnkronos) – “Putin è in guerra con i bambini. In Ucraina, dove i suoi missili hanno colpito asili e orfanotrofi, e anche in Russia”. Lo ha scritto in un tweet il ministro degli Esteri ucraino, Dmytro Kuleba. “David e Sofia, di sette anni, Matvey di nove, Gosha e Liza di 11 hanno passato la notte dietro le sbarre a Mosca per i loro slogan ‘No ALLA GUERRA’ (NO TO WAR) – ha aggiunto con alcune foto – Ecco quanto è spaventato”.

Putin is at war with children. In Ukraine, where his missiles hit kindergartens and orphanages, and also in Russia. 7 y.o. David and Sofia, 9 y.o. Matvey, 11 y.o. Gosha and Liza spent this night behind bars in Moscow for their ‘NO TO WAR’ posters. This is how scared the man is. pic.twitter.com/eSenU1D5Ut

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 2, 2022

