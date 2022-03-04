Bitget Records Over 300% Growth in Derivatives Trading

(Adnkronos) – Reaching all-time high trading volume as of Feb 2022

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget, announced that the platform’s trading volume in derivatives has reached an all-time high of 8.69 billion as of 28 February 2022, up over 300% as compared to the previous year. Bitget is also ranked fifth globally in terms of its trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap. The significant growth in volume is largely contributed by the rapid expansion of Bitget’s global markets, as well as the natural extension of its user base following partnerships with leading football teams and esports associations including Juventus, Galatasaray, PGL and Team Spirit.

Despite growing regulatory uncertainties and concerns, the overall favourable climate for the digital asset economy continues to be a key factor in the steady and rapid development of global crypto operators around the world. In the past 12 months, Bitget has also grown its user base from 1.1 million to 2 million users worldwide. One-Click Copy Trade – the key feature offered by the platform continues to be popular among traders and remains the key driver of growth. The exchange has also included 171 trading pairs which also facilitated the growth over the last year.

Sandra Lou, CEO of Bitget said, “We are thrilled to be able to achieve this growth in a span of 12 months. This would not have been possible without the dedicated support of the Bitget family. We look forward to introducing more dynamic investment options to our users and continuing to grow our community from all corners of the world. This is a monumental moment in the crypto space and we are eager to further contribute to the space in the years to come.”

Bitget’s notable growth in trading volumes can be attributed to its dedication to providing a top-notch trading experience in addition to ensuring safe and secure transactions on its platform. Moreover, Bitget most recently deployed its Launchpad in conjunction with BitKeep, a top cryptocurrency wallet with more than six million users globally. This latest addition to the platform will further support the crypto ecosystem by offering access to promising crypto projects and signifies Bitget’s official expansion into DeFi and the NFT space.

About Bitget

Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange established in July 2018. Serving more than 2 million customers in 48 countries, Bitget aims to contribute to the adoption of decentralised finance on a global scale. Since its launch, Bitget has become the world’s largest crypto copy trading platform, through the gaining popularity of its flagship One-Click Copy Trade products. According to CoinmarketCap, Bitget was ranked third globally, in terms of its derivatives volume as of January 2022. Adhering closely to our mission of Better Trading Better Life, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to our users around the world. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major’s official eSport crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with leading Russian eSports organisation Team Spirit and Turkey’s leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray were also announced in early 2022.

