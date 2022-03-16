Le ultime news
1 minuto di lettura

ADECCO GROUP Launches mandatory takeover OFFER for AKKA Technologies

adnkronos
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

(Adnkronos) – AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange 

ZURICH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Adecco Group, via its wholly owned subsidiary Modis International AG (“Modis” or the “Bidder”), announces today that on 15 March 2022, the FSMA approved the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) and the response memorandum in connection with the previously announced mandatory takeover offer for all shares and convertible bonds issued by AKKA Technologies SE (“AKKA” or the “Target”) not yet held by the Bidder or by its affiliated persons (the “Bid”). 

The initial acceptance period of the Bid commences on 17 March 2022 and closes on 13 April 2022, subject to extension. 

The board of directors of AKKA recommends accepting the Bid, as further explained in its response memorandum (which is attached to the Prospectus). 

FULL PRESS RELEASE
 

Contact: The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0) 44 878 88 88 

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768004/The_Adecco_Group.pdfLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg
 

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
adnkronos
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Articolo precedente

Dl sostegni Ter, Fondazione Inarcassa: "Limite cessione credito non funziona, intervenire subito"

16 Marzo 2022
Articolo successivo

Feltrin (FederlegnoArredo): "Russia primo fornitore di betulla, scorte per 2 mesi"

16 Marzo 2022
Articoli correlati
P