Le ultime news
1 minuto di lettura

Media Advisory – BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2022 Results

adnkronos
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

(Adnkronos) – TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on March 1, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET. 

Investor Community Conference Call 

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results. 

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, April 1, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 2658478#. 

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until June 1, 2022. 

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, Christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia 

 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
adnkronos
Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Articolo precedente

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Processor and Stunning Uni-Curve Design

8 Febbraio 2022
Articolo successivo

Oscar 2022, 'E' stata la mano di Dio' candidato come miglior film straniero

8 Febbraio 2022
Articoli correlati
P