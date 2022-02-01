Le ultime news
Kalera and Agrico to Host Investor Call Wednesday, February 2, 2022

(Adnkronos) – ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF) will host an Investor call with Agrico on Wednesday, February 02 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time. The leadership team will provide a deeper understanding of the merger that was announced Monday, January 31, 2022. 

About Kalera: 

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company produces fresh, nutritious, and excellent tasting leafy greens with minimal environmental impact. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence. Kalera currently operates farms in Orlando (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Houston (Texas), and Kuwait. More information is available at https://www.Kalera.com/. 

Contact:Eric Birgeir@kalera.com313-309-9500 

 

