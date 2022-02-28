ECM Partners Inc. appoints Peter Prock as Chairman of FAMAR Group Board of Directors

(Adnkronos) – FAMAR Group BoD also welcomes its new member Konstantinos Rengis

MADRID, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ECM Partners Inc., FAMAR’s major shareholder, announced today that Peter Prock is appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of FAMAR Group, a leading European contract development and manufacturing organization.

“I am delighted to be joining FAMAR as Chairman at such an exciting time for the company. FAMAR is an established player in the European CDMO sector and is known for its broad range of manufacturing capabilities, innovation, and its commitment to quality and to customers. I look forward to working closely with the board and management as we execute on our strategic growth plans,” said Peter Prock.

Peter Prock is a widely respected executive, who has held various management roles in the pharmaceutical sector. Prior to forming Albrecht, Prock & Partners in 2016, Peter was CEO of Polpharma Group from 2013 to 2015, Deputy CEO of Actavis and CFO of Ratiopharm Group before its acquisition by Teva. Peter started his career at Sandoz, where he held various positions in Austria, Spain, the USA, and Germany. He is a board member of several pharmaceutical companies.

“We are delighted to have Peter lead the FAMAR board. Peter has an outstanding reputation in the industry and will play an important role in driving growth and value creation for all stakeholders,” said Savvas Liasis, ECM Partners Inc Chairman and Co-Managing Partner.

The FAMAR Group Board of Directors also welcomes a trusted FAMAR executive, Konstantinos Rengis, CEO of FAMAR.

“I am very happy to be joining the Board of Directors and I very much look forward to working with all the members of the Board to ensure FAMAR will continue to grow and seamlessly meet its commitments as a trusted partner delivering high quality results,” said Konstantinos Rengis.

Konstantinos Rengis brings 33 years of experience in highly demanding roles. He is a very knowledgeable and highly skilled executive with a great understanding of the organization, which he has served in positions of responsibility, including that of the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President Operations.

Peter Prock’s and Konstantinos Rengis’ appointment is effective immediately.

FAMAR is a European contract manufacturing and development organisation serving the pharmaceutical industry. The company has a 70-year track record of delivering quality and value to customers across all finished dosage forms including sterile liquids, solids, and semi-solids. FAMAR has a workforce of 1,850 employees across a network of six manufacturing sites and two R&D centres in Spain, Italy, and Greece. FAMAR currently supplies 1.700 different products to more than 80 international markets.

