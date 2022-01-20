Persistent Reports Strong Q3FY22 with 9.2% Q-o-Q and 36.2% Y-o-Y Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the Company’s audited financial results for the quarter, ended on December 31, 2021, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021:

The Board of Directors declared an Interim Dividend of ₹20 per share on the face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year 2021-2022.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

“We are proud to announce another quarter of exceptional performance, with 36.2% year-over- year growth. This sustained momentum is a result of our strong capabilities in designing and engineering new digital experiences, revenue streams, and business models for our clients.

This quarter, we received multiple analyst accolades, including the 2021 ISG Star of ExcellenceTM Awards for exceptional client service in Analytics, Salesforce, Intelligent Automation, and Manufacturing. As we progress on our growth journey, we will continue to enable our clients with differentiated digital engineering expertise and solutions to help them disrupt their industries and create more value for their customers.

And finally, we welcomed Avani Davda to Persistent’s Board of Directors and continued to add new seasoned executives to our leadership team. In addition, we onboarded the first member to the Persistent Advisor Network, Werner Boeing, former Roche Diagnostics CIO.”

Third Quarter FY22 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 was at $334.3M in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $291.3M in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech, & Emerging Industries

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Analyst Recognition

Other News

About PersistentWith over 16,500 employees located in 18 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top- and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

www.persistent.com



Forward-looking and Cautionary StatementsFor risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs/



Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

