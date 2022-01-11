NetBet Italy partners with Play’n GO

Play’n GO’s latest games available to all NetBet Italy players



ROME, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetBet – Italy’s favourite online casino – has added Play’n GO’s latest titles to its casino games library.

As a leading online casino, NetBet Italy is always evolving its product offering to ensure every customer can enjoy the latest features and best games, maintaining its reputation as customer experience leaders. By updating their library with Play’n GO’s latest titles, NetBet Italy shows its ongoing commitment to bringing the most enjoyable games to its players.

Play’n GO has a suite of mobile responsive games equipped with some of the most dynamic features in the industry. Highlights from their portfolio include Book of Dead, Legacy of Dead, Reactoonz, Rise of Olympus and Fire Joker.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Play’n GO are a favourite among our players, and we’re delighted to continue our offering of their products to all our loyal customers. The inclusion of this provider helps us in our commitment to delivering the best online casino experience that we’re known for.”

Luisa Allegro, Head of Sales, Italy, at Play’n GO, added: “When we sign a new deal, we become true partners and strive to always provide clients, and their players, more.

One way we bring more to the table is through innovations such as Dynamic Payways. Many of our most exciting titles in the Italian market today feature these mechanics, such as Charlie Chance 2 or Prism of Gems. And with more innovative Dynamic Payways titles on our roadmap that should do well in Italy too, we can’t wait to get started with NetBet, and expect that this is just the start of a long and fruitful relationship.”

