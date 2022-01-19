MAYBELLINE NEW YORK INTRODUCES ITS CONSCIOUS TOGETHER PROGRAM

BRAND LAYS OUT LONG-TERM 2030 GOALS TO REDUCE ITS IMPACT ON PLANET AND COMMITS TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF MAKEUP RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Maybelline New York, the world’s leading cosmetics brand, introduces its sustainability program, Conscious Together, which aims to create a more responsible business model for the brand by transforming its processes, innovations, and mindset to reduce its impact on the planet.

The Conscious Together program consists of an ambitious set of goals that Maybelline aims to achieve by 2030.

“All of us at Maybelline want to make progress and inspire the industry to make progress,” said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. “We looked at the key areas where Maybelline could make a positive environmental impact and set ambitious goals that will guide our actions until 2030. We recognize that there is still so much to do, and we are committed to concrete actions that will help us accelerate our sustainable transformation.”

The brand has already taken some key actions toward achieving its goals:

*We have achieved carbon neutrality for scopes 1 and 2 emissions inclusive of 8 manufacturing facilities, representing 79% of Maybelline’s overall production, and 58% of total production in 2020.

**Maybelline considers an ingredient to be of natural origin if it is unchanged from its natural state or has undergone processing yet still retains greater than 50% of its molecular structure from the original natural source.

***Clean formula means that we choose to formulate this product without certain ingredients such as parabens and mineral oil, and other ingredients that are included on a list that some consumers are seeking to avoid. Check our website at www.maybelline.com to discover more.

****Formulas that are vegan, meaning they have no animal-derived ingredients.

*****Cradle to Cradle is one of the world’s most advanced measures of product sustainability. Cradle to Cradle Certified® assesses products for environmental and social performance (including all aspects of product design and manufacturing) across five categories.

