GigaSpaces Announced as Winner in the 2021 Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards

(Adnkronos) – The provider of Digital Integration Hub (DIH) software solutions was recognized for the “Best Achievement in an Enterprise Architecture Program” Award for its work with leading European automaker Groupe PSA, supporting its efforts to reduce CO2 emissions

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GigaSpaces, the leading provider of Digital Integration Hub (“DIH”) software solutions that enable large enterprises to expedite and scale the delivery of digital applications, announced today that the company has been recognized as a winner in the 2021 Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence (DTOE) Awards for its Smart Cache offering. GigaSpaces accepted the award for Best Achievement in an Enterprise Architecture Program at the DTOE Award Ceremony in Orlando, FL.

The DTOE Awards showcase the most outstanding global achievements in business and digital transformation as well as innovation and operational excellence. The awards are judged by an independent panel of leading members in this community who evaluate submissions’ strategic relevance, customer benefit, implementation and more.

“We are proud and humbled to be recognized for our solutions as we focus on powering our customers’ ability to deliver superior customer experiences to their users,” said Adi Paz, CEO of GigaSpaces. “The caliber of award finalists and recipients was quite impressive, so it is an honor to be named amongst them.”

GigaSpaces Smart Cache solution was recognized for its application with Groupe PSA, in partnership with Capgemini, as it allowed Groupe PSA, the third largest European automaker, to offload the vast majority of mainframe requests to its core in-memory data grid engine, increasing the speed of calculations and workload scale, while decreasing the company’s carbon footprint.

After implementation, over 95% of requests for CO2 emission calculations are served by the product, slashing mainframe requests response time from 200-300 milliseconds to just 15-19 milliseconds. . Calculator capacity increased 15X without upgrading the mainframe platform, and infrastructure footprint was reduced by a factor of 6X while workload scale was increased by 20X. Under European environment regulation, any extra gram of CO2 emission per kilometer can result in a fine of €100 per vehicle, which can add up quickly, so the implementation of this technology saved the manufacturer from a large sum of potential fines. The entire solution was developed and deployed within 12 weeks from start to finish.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces is building on its in-memory computing and operational data store technologies to offer one of the market’s first Digital Integration Hubs (DIH), an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies organizations’ digital transformation, while drastically lowering legacy systems’ TCO.

GigaSpaces’ offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners around the globe; serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, American Airlines, CLSA, and Groupe PSA.

Whether you need to accelerate one application with cache, or modernize your entire architecture with a Digital Integration Hub, the GigaSpaces in-memory data platform can future-proof your investment. Never before has it been this straightforward to accelerate API-powered digital applications to transform user engagement, legacy modernization, and ‘Customer-360’ software infrastructure projects. Smart DIH is part of the GigaSpaces Smart suite of products, alongside the award-winning Smart Cache solution. For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com.



Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671997/GigaSpaces_Logo.jpg

