DEAC and Neste to cooperate on sustainable data storage solutions

(Adnkronos) – HELSINKI and RIGA, Latvia, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DEAC and Neste join forces to cooperate on sustainable data storage solutions. DEAC is one of the largest independent data centers in Northern Europe, which has been acquiring renewable electricity starting from 2021. Cooperation with Neste, world’s leading producer of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and renewable feedstock solutions for various polymers and chemicals industry uses, will mark DEAC’s goal to switch to 100% renewable energy as early as 2022. By utilizing Neste MY Renewable Diesel™, DEAC will increase the sustainability of data storage during possible electricity outages.

According to a 2020 study in the AAAS Science Journal, data centers account for around 1% of global electricity usage. Some analyses suggest that energy use of global data centers will even triple or quadruple within the next decade.

“In 2021, DEAC already switched to 100% renewable electricity from wind farms for managing the day-to-day data storage. We also upgraded the infrastructure to reduce the energy consumption and introduced an improved cooling system. Our cooperation with Neste and the supply of Neste MY Renewable Diesel enable our diesel generators to sustainably safeguard the data in emergency situations, like power outages. With this, we are happy to mark the switch to 100% renewable energy sources,” says Andris Gailitis the CEO of DEAC.

“We are pleased that global data centers, the backbone of the digital world, follow more resource-intensive industries in search of solutions for a more sustainable future. Cooperation with DEAC marks Neste’s first time partnering with a data center to provide it a solution – Neste MY Renewable Diesel – that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%* compared to fossil diesel use,” says Heidi Peltonen, responsible for sustainable partnerships in Marketing & Services, Neste.

DEAC is one of the largest independent data center operators in Northern Europe, owned by a Swiss investment infrastructure fund managed by Quaero Capital. DEAC has points of presence in the major cities of Central and Eastern Europe. DEAC serves thousands of customers in more than 40 countries by offering innovative IT services and applying individual business approaches and top-notch technologies.

*) The methodology for calculating life cycle emissions and emissions reduction complies with the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive (2018/2001/EU).