China Matters explores Zhongshan Products in Daily Life

(Adnkronos) – BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One hundred years ago, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, the forerunner of the Chinese revolution, proposed to build Guangdong Province of China into a world-class commercial port and industrial hub. Today, Sun’s wish has come true in his hometown, Zhongshan City of Guangdong Province. Zhongshan is now an important node in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Zhongshan was one of the earliest Chinese cities to open up. The first Sino-foreign joint venture hotel in China was built in Zhongshan. Today, facing the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic downturn, Zhongshan enterprises seek solutions by developing products related to the COVID-19 crisis, adjusting the trade chain, and enhancing their resistance against economic risks.

The high-tech industry in Zhongshan also gains steam. In 2021, there were 2,300 high-tech enterprises in Zhongshan, possessing over 9,600 invention patents in total, and the high-tech contract turnover exceeded 1.94 billion yuan ($0.29 billion).

The resilience of Zhongshan enterprises reflects the resilience of Chinese manufacturing industry.

The animated video “Made in Zhongshan” is now part of our life, produced by China Matters animation team, depicts how Zhongshan products matter in daily life. Products from Zhongshan, including refrigerators, microwave ovens, decorative lightings, printers, clothes and skincare, are easily accessible in your life, whether you live in China or elsewhere in the world. You may find Zhongshan products in the Chinese space station, Shanghai World Expo Park and the Burj Khalifa Tower. “Made in Zhongshan” is going global.

