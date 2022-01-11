Carrefour expands branded Gift Card partnership with Blackhawk Network across its territories

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Blackhawk Network, a global leader in branded payments, today announces its new collaboration with Carrefour Group to manage its branded third-party gift card programme across France, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Argentina and Brazil. Carrefour, a global leading grocery retailer, will be expanding its branded gift card distribution across the globe, embracing the expansion of gaming and online shopping.

With this extended partnership, Carrefour will offer gift cards from a range of well-known international and local brands, including popular high street retailers and gaming and entertainment providers.

This expanded collaboration with Blackhawk Network will enable Carrefour Group to provide global efficiency and growth from a unified approach. Carrefour, already one of the leaders in branded gift card category growth with innovations and content expansion, will increase its current cooperation with leading brands.

Blackhawk Network will be delivering the branded gift card programme for Carrefour as a fully managed service across all eight regions, including supply chain, operations and customer service.

Laurent Baert, Global Director Carrefour Media / CRM & Branded Gift Cards said, “Having worked with Blackhawk Network for over 11 years, we are thrilled to be extending our partnership with the leader in gift card distribution. The best-in-class service from Blackhawk Network will allow us to have a unified physical and digital, gift card programme across our regions. Not only does this enable us to focus on growth, but we will also become a pioneer in innovation and design trends with our brands partners. This collaboration is a step forward in our ambition to constantly address our customer needs with the best services.”

Brett Narlinger, Head of Global Commerce at Blackhawk Network said, “This is a significant expansion of one of our core partnerships for Blackhawk Network and we’re excited to be working with Carrefour to build on a sensational gift card programme fit for the future. There is no doubt the demand for gift cards is growing. In fact, our latest research revealed that one in four shoppers purchased a physical or digital gift card for themselves in the last year. With our fully managed service, the aim is to drive global revenue, deliver best in class solutions and enhance the retail experience for Carrefour’s customers across all of its markets.”

