Boosting warehouse efficiency – Exide Technologies launches new cloud-based Motion+ Fleet software solution

(Adnkronos) – – Motion+ Fleet offers a complete, web-based fleet management solution for forklift batteries and chargers

– Guarantees optimization of battery consumption and productivity, ultimately improving warehouse efficiency and cost savings

– Exide invests in one of the major cloud suppliers, to ensure data protection, easy access for site managers and simple user management

– Motion+ Fleet is the star product of the upcoming new Motion+ Smart Tools series

GENNEVILLIERS, France, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com) – To ensure warehouses work at maximum capacity, safe in the knowledge they can manage forklift battery and charging stations both easily and reliably, Exide Technologies has launched its new cloud-based system, Motion+ Fleet.

The new fleet management tool transforms logistics into detailed real-time data. It allows warehouse managers to turn their gut instincts into facts and make informed decisions on battery use – from anywhere in the world.

Motion+ Fleet helps users to run their warehouses more efficiently by:

What’s more, the complete digitalization of data not only allows users to manage all operations centrally from one location, but, thanks to the co-operation of a leading cloud supplier, it also protects the security of their assets.

The right solution for every customer’s needs

Available as Essential, Premium and Ultimate packages, depending on individual needs, the Ultimate option is perfect for businesses with multiple sites, as it gives the customer the choice of managing an unlimited number of chargers, which is unique in the market.

With more than a decade of experience in developing fleet management systems, Exide knows what customers require: responding to the efficiency demands placed on warehouses and helping them reach their targets. This new and sophisticated fleet management tool allows warehouses to stay in Motion+.

Magnus Ohlsson, Motive Power Business Director EMEA at Exide Technologies, said: “Motion+ Fleet is the perfect solution for customers to control their whole warehouse with just a few clicks! It manages the efficiency of their charger and battery fleets, no surprises, so they can focus on other topics and let the system do the hard work.”

Tested and validated in the real world

A leading dealer of sanitary, heating and bathroom supplies in Germany has put Motion+ Fleet through its paces and commented on the positive impacts the tool has made: “Thanks to Motion+ Fleet, we have been able to monitor and plan our new battery orders much better and have not ordered batteries unnecessarily, thereby saving money,” said a company spokesperson.

A whole new suite of Motion+ Smart Tools

Globalization is changing the world. Warehouse managers are faced with the challenge of constantly rethinking the efficiency of their business. To do this, they need flexible intralogistics solutions at the highest level to solve tomorrow’s tasks today.

Exide Technologies is working on up-to date products and solutions, so customers can continue to keep pace as the world evolves. Motion+ Fleet is the flagship product of the upcoming new Motion+ Smart Tools series, designed to offer customers innovative digital and cloud-based solutions, as well as other value-added tools and services around industrial batteries and chargers.

About Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies, headquartered near Paris, France, is a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions for the automotive and industrial markets. It designs, manufactures and markets today’s and next-generation battery technologies used across a wide range of applications, from automotive and off-road to material handling, stationary, rail and defense. Exide Technologies serves the global markets with top-notch battery technologies, know-how & added-value services under many well-known brands. As an original equipment manufacturer to leading automotive and industrial equipment manufacturers, Exide Technologies has been involved in many of the significant breakthrough energy-storage developments that are enabling innovation across the markets. With two R&D facilities, nine production plants and three recycling plants in Europe, Exide is committed to high-quality engineering, manufacturing and recycling, and continues to power the world with the most efficient energy solutions and helping customers maximize productivity and performance. Exide achieves a turnover of around 1.5 billion EUR annually.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727903/MotionPlus_Fleet.jpg

