Accor welcomes 2022 with a diverse array of spectacular new properties

MORE THAN 300 NEW DESTINATIONS TO DISCOVER AROUND THE WORLD

PARIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Accor is pleased to reveal some of its newest properties and upcoming destinations that guests and world travelers can look forward to visiting in 2022 and beyond. Many of the world’s most exciting destinations – such as London, Doha, and Moscow – will welcome multiple new Accor hotels this year, while several Accor brands have sought out exotic, unexpected or new horizons to explore, such as Pangkalan Bun in Indonesia; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Casco Viejo in Panama City.

“Accor is a strong believer in the power of diversity – in our workforce, our client base and our brands,” said Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO, Accor. “We continuously introduce fresh concepts and exciting new places to discover. With more than 300 new hotels and resorts opening their doors in 2022, we are certain that each member of our vast community of loyal guests around the world will find somewhere unique to inspire their next journey.”

One of the most anticipated openings of the year is Raffles London at The OWO. This architectural masterpiece, located at the historic Old War Office – the iconic Whitehall building inhabited by Britain’s most famous statesmen and spies, from Winston Churchill to Ian Fleming – is in the final touches of a monumental transformation to create 120 rooms and suites, 85 unique branded residences and 11 destination restaurants and bars. Meanwhile, in northwest England, Novotel Liverpool Paddington Village will open as a beacon of hospitality in Liverpool. With more than 220 rooms among 16 stories, the new flagship hotel will stand out as the tallest and one of the most attractive gathering spots for tourists and locals in this vibrant city of music, culture and outstanding pubs.

The strength of Accor’s network across Europe continues to be bolstered with recent and upcoming openings, such as Sofitel Barcelona Skipper, Mercure Amsterdam North, ibis Styles St. Margrethen Switzerland, Mercure Hotel President in Lecce, Italyand MGallery Cagliari Palazzo Tirso, Italy, just to name a few. Paris continues to be a market near and dear to Accor’s heart, not only as the company’s headquarters and for its sponsorship of the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, but also through its support of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. In 2022, Accor will welcome new additions to the city including MGallery Issy-les-Moulineaux Domaine de la Reine Margot and greet Paris Vincennes.

Across the pond, North America eagerly awaits the continent’s first Raffles later this year. Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences, located in the city’s prestigious Back Bay neighborhood, is a 35-story building featuring 146 residences, 147 guestrooms, and six food and beverage venues, including a sky bar and speakeasy. The striking three-story sky lobby is set to be the first of its kind in Boston.

The Middle East is another exciting stronghold for Accor, particularly with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Accor has been selected as the official provider of accommodation for visitors of the event, providing team members to manage and operate more than 60,000 rooms in apartments and villas across the Gulf Arab state. The Group will also broaden its Rixos portfolio in Qatar and in the region overall with the upcoming Rixos DohaQetaifan, Rixos Obhur Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Rixos Jewel of the Creek in Dubai, UAE. Accor will also introduce many stunning new properties throughout the region including the new Raffles Doha and sister hotel Fairmont Doha, Banyan Tree AlUla in the Asher Valley of Saudi Arabia, and Fairmont La Marina Rabat-Salé.

Another noteworthy market for Accor in 2022 is Russia. Domestic tourism continues to grow, particularly among Russian travelers who are accustomed to international services and high standards of vacation experiences. Accor is adding to its portfolio across the country with a diverse range of destinations, including Novotel Moscow ComCity, ibis Styles Kogalym Russia and Mövenpick Resort and Spa Anapa Miracleon.

Further, Accor is excited to open its first property in Denmark – ibis Styles Orestad Denmark, on the edge of Copenhagen; the hotel marks the first step for Accor in this beautiful Scandinavian country.

Finally, with lifestyle representing one of the fastest growing segments of the global hospitality industry, Accor, through its joint venture with Ennismore, will continue to grow leading lifestyle brands including Mondrian, SLS, The Hoxton, Morgans Originals and Mama Shelter. Standout openings across this category include the first Mondrian in China, Hong Kong Kowloon, a 324-room property with uninterrupted harbor views; the inaugural Maison Delano Paris in the ultra-chic 8th Arrondissement just steps away from the fabled Rue du Faubourg Saint Honoré; TRIBE Phnom Penh Post Office Square which will bring bold design to Cambodia’s hotel scene, and Mama Shelter Dubai a larger-than-life Mama that embodies the idea of a resort in the heart of the city with apartments, pools and an outdoor cinema.

“Accor’s development pipeline is very robust and we are delighted to bring so many projects to life in 2022,” said Agnès Roquefort, Global Chief Development Officer, Accor. “Our hoteliers all over the world are eager to welcome guests to their favorite destinations, as well as introduce them to new places, in a much bigger way than we’ve done over the past couple of years.”

A wider list of Accor’s most notable 2022 openings is attached.

AccorNotable Openings – 2022

Northern Europe

Southern Europe

India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey

Southeast Asia

Pacific

Greater China

North & Central America

Ennismore

Accor’s unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. The following brands and properties are part of Ennismore.

Northern Europe

Southern Europe

India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey

Southeast Asia

North & Central America

South America

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor’s unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a creative hospitality company with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. 68 million members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program – ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Press Contacts:

Charlotte Thouvardcharlotte.thouvard@accor.com

Mike Taylormike.taylor@accor.com

Line Crieloueline.crieloue@accor.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727030/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727031/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727032/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727033/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727034/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727035/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727036/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727037/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727038/Accor_Accor_welcomes_2022_with_a_diverse_array_of_spectacular_ne.jpg

