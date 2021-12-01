TEMSA’s Environmentally Friendly Buses Increase In Number On Israel’s Roads

ADANA, Turkey, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TEMSA’s environmentally friendly E6 diesel engine LF12 model will be on roads of Israel. Having delivered 48 vehicles to Dalhom Motors, one of Israel’s largest operators, TEMSA has included a total of 83 TEMSA-branded vehicles in the company’s fleet, with the last dispatch, within a year.

TEMSA that undersigns important deliveries with its export move in the European market continues its growth in different geographies as well. With the mass transportation systems it has developed, TEMSA keeps on offering the vehicles that are most suitable for the customer needs to the markets both domestically and abroad.

TEMSA’s environmentally friendly LF12 model with E6 diesel engine, which offers modern solutions to cities, continues increasing in number on Israel’s roads. Most recently, TEMSA delivered vehicles to Dalhom Motors Ltd., one of Israel’s largest operators.

Within the scope of the agreement, 48 pieces of LF12-model TEMSA vehicles were included in the company’s fleet. The last vehicles purchased as ready to enter the line in Israel by the company, which increased its number of TEMSA-branded vehicles to 83 with the last shipment within a year, will be put into the service of the populace of Netanya, Israel, on 1 January 2022.

83-VEHICLE DELIVERY MADE IN ONE YEAR

TEMSA that reflects the experience it has acquired in urban transportation solutions to buses has designed the 48 pieces of its LF12 model down to their last detail. In the busses, in which all the options requested by Dalhom Motors Ltd., one of the largest operators of Israel, took place with the signature TEMSA, attention-drawing details were included. Through the collaboration between TEMSA and Dalhom Motors Ltd., all the options of the vehicles, including the operator’s special requests like a destination board and ticket machine, were completed at TEMSA’s plant.

Highlighting the fact that TEMSA’s effectiveness in foreign markets is growing day by day, Hakan Koralp, TEMSA’s Chief of Sales and Marketing Officer, said, “For TEMSA, 2021 has been a year of growth and progress with sound steps on the markets where it is present. We believe that the 83-vehicle fleet we delivered most recently to Israel within a year will keep up with the city’s architecture and set an example for the ‘Smart Cities’ vision with its economic, comfortable, safe, and environment-friendly structure. With this delivery we made at the end of a year in which we had a say in the European market, we took a sturdy position in the Middle Eastern market as well.”

