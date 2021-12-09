Essence Group’s Rapid Growth Continues, Reaching Significant Milestone of 75 Million Connected Devices Deployed Worldwide

2021 Acceleration Comes in the Face of Global Components Shortages

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT-based security, safety and healthcare solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced that it has, since its foundation, deployed over 75 million connected security and personal care devices and services. This growth, which has been accelerating rapidly over the last three years, with 15 million device shipments in 2021 alone, is forecast to grow even faster throughout 2022 and is due to reach over 120 million connected devices by the end of 2023.

“Essence Group was founded with a goal of providing Peace of Mind to people across the world, by harnessing technological innovation together with creative thinking,” said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. “From relatively humble origins on the periphery of the wireless alarm systems space, we now provide market-leading cloud-connected IoT solutions and services in fields ranging from security and personal safety to remote patient care and smart aesthetics technology.”

Dr. Amir continued: “This growth has been fueled by significant investment in R&D, with over half the company’s employees engaged in technological innovation. We also have deep expertise in supply chain management, which came to the fore in the last two years as COVID-19 related disruptions caused component shortages and delivery delays. I’m glad to say that, even facing these headwinds, we managed to fulfill and often exceed demands from our customers.”

According to Sharon Klainer Weizenbluth, Chief Strategy Officer of Essence Group: “The company is committed to bring to market advanced and easy-to-use solutions that improve safety, health and wellbeing so users can live better lives. As our capabilities have progressed, Essence’s strategic focus has shifted from an emphasis on detection of security and health events to prevention and intervention, with end-to-end cloud-connected and AI-driven solutions. This year, we launched two major solutions that form the basis of our future growth engine, both of which were recognized as CES 2022 Innovation Award Honorees.”

In May this year, Essence launched VitalOn, an integrated and complete remote patient monitoring platform that combines telecare, telehealth and wellness capabilities into a single, connected system offering continuous monitoring for a range of aging-related issues and chronic conditions.

Additionally, last month, the company introduced MyShield, the world’s first 5G-enabled, all-in-one, standalone, cloud-based fog-generating intruder prevention system that can be installed in any home or business independent of an existing security system.

During 2022 and beyond more technologies and related services will be introduced to market that reflect this strategic direction of AI-driven cloud-connected solutions and services.

Dr. Amir concluded: “I’m proud that we have been able, since our formation, to provide real peace of mind to over 5 million households across five continents, working alongside the very best security and care services providers. We will continue to bring innovations to market in the areas of security, care and wellness – this commitment is shared among all of our global team and among all of our partners.”

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives. For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/



