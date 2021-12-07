Crisis24 Report: Key Threats to Businesses, Citizens Outlined in 2022 Global Forecast and Risk Assessment Maps

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, issues annual report that analyzes geopolitical, weather and health threats worldwide for upcoming year

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, released its annual Global Forecast report that provides expert insight and analysis of various threats for 2022 for businesses and organizations seeking to protect their people and operations, no matter their location or circumstances.

The comprehensive intelligence across risk categories is compiled by over 120 intelligence experts based across four continents using 24/7 global operations centers backed by advanced technology, curated intelligence, and sophisticated technologies to enable the world’s most disruptive brands and prominent organizations to operate effectively.

Drawing from more than 20,000 sources in over 25 different languages, the team monitors and analyzes global developments and risks related to geopolitics, environment, health, supply chain, kidnapping, terrorism, and more. Crisis24’s analysis covers geographic regions including the Americas, Europe/CIS*, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, and Africa.

Key topics analyzed in the 2022 Global Forecast include:

“As we continue to redefine the integrated risk management industry with leading capabilities and unmatched intelligence, Crisis24’s annual Global Forecast is a vital reference to the complex threats and risks we can anticipate on a global scale in the new year,” said Mike Susong, Senior Vice President of Global Intelligence. “The depth of expertise and analysis capacities our team offers through this annual report and accompanying risk maps are essential in supporting the strategic needs of organizations as they remain focused on keeping their people and assets safe and ensuring business continuity in 2022.”

*Commonwealth of Independent States, which includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

We are available to speak with the media about the 2022 Global Forecast and Risk Assessment Maps, with our Crisis24 intelligence experts available to share insights on the significance of the report's findings.

The full report is currently available to Crisis24 clients. Other businesses and media may access the executive summary of the report's findings and maps document.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is one of the largest security services and cash services companies in the world, offering physical security services, trusted innovative cash management solutions and integrated risk management services, with Crisis24. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations and multinationals, GardaWorld employs more than 120,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.garda.com.

About Crisis24, a GardaWorld company

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world’s most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it across the globe.

