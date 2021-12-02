Coevolve announces key new hire and expansion in European Market

Coevolve has appointed James Halberstadt as Managing Director of EMEA, effective December 1, 2021.

SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Coevolve announced its expansion in the European market today, and has appointed James Halberstadt as Managing Director of EMEA, effective December 1, 2021. This marks another significant milestone in Coevolve’s growth. James, who has over 20 years of experience in designing and delivering Wide Area Networks and cloud-hosted solutions for multi-national enterprise customers, will play an instrumental role in expanding the team and rapidly growing Coevolve’s already strong European and EMEA capability by leveraging Coevolve’s global capabilities.

Tim Sullivan, Coevolve CEO said: “This is a perfect next step as we evolve our business as the leading Co-managed Digital Infrastructure business across EMEA and globally. We are purpose-built to help globally distributed businesses adopt next-generation networking and security technologies. We’re enormously proud of the track record of delivering great client outcomes, utilizing the best of leading technology vendors with our integration, management, and automation expertise. James’ depth and breadth of industry experience are perfectly suited to round out our regional client capabilities and global productization of new services adjacent to the SD-WAN, SASE, and multi-cloud services we are delivering today. We have worked with James previously for many years on MNC networks from the UK and the US and know his client focus and team-minded approach fit perfectly the highly collaborative Coevolve culture.”

James Halberstadt’s career portfolio includes 10 years of success in pre-sales roles, working directly with multi-national enterprises to design, sell and deliver customized Wide Area Network, managed security and cloud hosting solutions. He also worked in senior roles at Interoute for 6 years, leading the sales engineering, bid management, and sales support functions for its UK business. Over the last 10 years, James has been a senior leader within Telecoms, holding the position of Managing Director of CITIC Telecom CPC in Europe to support the integration of LINX telecom with CITIC Telecom CPC in Asia, and immediately before joining Coevolve, James led the consultancy practice within Colt’s Strategy & Transformation organization.

Having participated in the transition from Frame Relay to MPLS in the early part of his career, James commented that “the move to SD-WAN and SASE is the first major technology step change for enterprises since the early 2000s and it represents a great opportunity for Coevolve in Europe to help clients adopt Telco-Independent SD-WAN and SASE; securely enabling cloud and automating their operations. I am proud to lead Coevolve’s growth in the European market as I can see not only the breadth of their vision but also their ability to execute more rapidly than traditional players”.

Coevolve expects its expansion in the European market to be disruptive, as its co-managed offering provides an alternative to the traditional outdated network approaches. This unique service offering provides enterprises with a more agile approach to adopt next-generation technologies including SD-WAN, SASE, and multi-cloud more rapidly, delivering true business agility, a factor ever so important and desired in today’s network landscape. Sullivan adds, “we are very grateful for the strong relationships with existing clients in Europe, and this development will help us do even more together, acting as a springboard for deeper collaboration”.

Further to Coevolve’s unique approach to enterprise WANs, the rich choice of circuit options at the underlay and regional variety in Europe provides Coevolve with the opportunity to highlight the benefits of its telco-independent, full-service stack model. This allows clients to maximize the localized strengths while adding a level of risk mitigation with seamless end-to-end management support.

Coevolve has also announced further investment into its Smart Services which launched earlier in the year. Using advanced automation, Coevolve Smart Services detects network anomalies and triggers alerts, while also providing additional WAN visibility and actionable insights.

Coevolve CTO Ciaran Roche commented: “I know first-hand from my many conversations with European companies that they expect more from a managed SD-WAN solution. We’re collecting performance metrics from every layer of the solution, from the underlay circuits to the SD-WAN overlay and integrated security service. Our value-add comes from the insights we can derive for our clients from this huge data set, using automation and machine learning as the foundation for our Smart Services approach. These capabilities will help James and the EMEA team provide a highly differentiated service compared with traditional providers”.

