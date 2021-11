The Netherlands, Austria and Denmark top EF’s Global English Proficiency Ranking

Global survey of over two million adults reveals worldwide trends in English proficiency

ZURICH, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EF Education First released today the 2021 edition of its EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), analysing data from two million non-native English speakers in 112 countries and regions. As worldwide levels of English improve, Scandinavia no longer dominates the top positions of this global ranking. The Netherlands held on to its number 1 spot by a comfortable margin.

“Despite the decline in travel, English continues to facilitate cross-border communication and cooperation as well as enabling new modes of work. This year’s EF EPI is more comprehensive than ever, providing valuable insights for governments to evaluate their language learning policies and highlight strategic areas to improve upon,” said Kate Bell, Author of the EF English Proficiency Index.

The EF EPI is based on test scores from the EF Standard English Test (EF SET), used worldwide by thousands of schools, companies, and governments for large-scale testing as well as millions of individual test takers.

Key findings of the EF EPI 2021 include:

