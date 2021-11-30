Hikvision reveals affordable security tech with six impressive safety upgrades for small businesses

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision has announced a ‘security kit’ for small businesses. The kit – featuring ‘cool security technologies’ – makes enterprise security and access control features available to small businesses at an affordable pricepoint, reducing workloads and costs, and speeding up incident responses.

Parker Li, Director of Marketing Planning Department at Hikvision, says, “This package of savvy technologies is helping small businesses everywhere to maximize their security and reduce related workloads and costs. What’s more, they are giving business owners the freedom to monitor security from anywhere, giving them peace of mind when they can’t be on site.”

Key benefits for small businesses

Hikvision’s newly launched portfolio of ‘cool security technologies’ offer 6 key benefits for small business owners and managers:

