Handheld launches new version of its ultra-rugged PDA, the NAUTIZ X9

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced a new version of its NAUTIZ X9 PDA: an ultra-rugged enterprise handheld built for fieldwork in the most challenging outdoor and industrial environments.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8982151-handheld-launches-new-version-ultra-rugged-pda-the-nautiz-x9/



With an upgraded platform, the Nautiz X9 Android rugged handheld runs Android 11 and is Android Enterprise Recommended (AER). Designed to handle the toughest conditions, the Nautiz X9 is built with a sturdy magnesium casing. It is targeted for mobile computing and data collection in industrial and field applications where reliability is critical and ruggedness is key.

The Nautiz X9 ultra-rugged PDA offers:

“The Nautiz X9 ultra rugged PDA is as tough as they come. And with a much faster processor, the upgrade to Android 11, plus the AER certification, it is a top choice for enterprises who need a modern work tool for the toughest environments,” says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. “The reliability and toughness of the Nautiz X9 has been and will continue to bring great value to field users worldwide.”

Availability

The new version of the Nautiz X9 is expected to start shipping this month.

Helpful linksNAUTIZ X9 product page

Press images

Product introduction video

What is rugged?



About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more: www.handheldgroup.com.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYGGKt9I228 Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1680014/Handheld_launches_NAUTIZ_X9.jpg

