Ferrara, scontro tra due auto: morte due ragazze

diadnkronos
16/11/2021
Due ragazze sono morte in un incidente stradale nel ferrarese. Lo scontro tra due auto, una con a bordo le due vittime e una terza ragazza, l’altra su cui viaggiava un uomo rimasto illeso, è avvenuto in via Matteotti, ad Argenta. Sul posto i carabinieri che stanno indagando per ricostruire la dinamica del tragico incidente. 


Autore
adnkronos
