Bluesail Medical showcases its innovative products at MDEDICA 2021 in Dusseldorf

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd (“Bluesail Medical”), a leading medical device enterprise with the complete layout of low,medium and high value consumables, has launched its new series of innovative products on November 15 at MEDICA 2021 in Dusseldorf, a world-leading medical exhibition in Germany.

Bluesail Medical showcases its signature products in the four sectors of nitrile gloves, cardiovascular products, intelligent powered endostapler and first aid kits at the medical exhibition.

As the largest manufacturer of medical gloves, Bluesail Medical has established automatic production lines in unmanned factories in different cities in China. Bluesail Medical stated that it is expected to produce about 52 billion pairs of medical gloves this year, to meet globe demands.

According to China’s production report on protective products against COVID-19 released last year, China had exported about 70.6 billion facial masks, 340 million sets of protective suits and 115 million goggles to 200 nations and regions from March to May in 2020. Bluesail Medical, as the pioneer of medical protective products, has obviously played a very active part in helping the world in fighting against the pandemic.

Bluesail Medical has been focusing on medical device industry for decades. In addition to gloves, it also brings innovative cardiovascular products to the trade fair in Germany, including its core product BioFreedom™, a stent that is highly recommended by many European medical institutions.

The China-based company has completed its acquisition of the Swiss company NVT AG in 2020, bringing in the innovative technology for transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI). Bluesail Medical has sold its stents to over 90 countries across the world and has supported up to 6 million cases of implantation procedures to date.

On the company’s website, Bluesail Medical positions itself as a leading medical device manufacturer in China, with a global vision, and producing innovative products that beyond international standards.

In the past few years, Bluesail Medical has invested heavily in the establishment of research and development (“R&D”) centers across the globe and building up a solid R&D team. A global 24-hour R&D system has been established, with more than 1,000 overseas R&D employees.

As more and more Chinese companies expanding their business overseas, the world is rebranding Chinese products from “made in China” to “created in China”. Bluesail Medical is, without doubt, committed to become an one of a kind.