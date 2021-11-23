BLOCKCHANCE unaffected by Germany’s corona turmoil

Lively sessions with tier 1 media, interactive workshops, and exciting side events

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — With Germany’s 2G corona rules, BLOCKCHANCE interactive program can go ahead on December 2-4, 2021, with workshops, an NFT-Art gallery, virtual reality, and exciting side events.

BLOCKCHANCE presents key influencers and blockchain revolutions:

Revolutions within the “Blockchain Revolution”

Imagine shopping using crypto instead of cash or cards. “This is probably the biggest revolution in digital payments since the introduction of the credit card,” says Matthias Hauff of TEN31 Bank, who together with Nimiq and Salamantex will present the latest digital payment innovation.

Marcus Olszok, Head of CarTrust, will explain how Germany’s vehicle registration could save millions of hours and Euros on blockchain.

Arnold Aschbauer, SVP Customer Solutions, Hoverture Europe will showcase HoverChain, the first- integrated end-to-end customer solution, which allows companies to be built from scratch on blockchain.

“To make the change into a modern digital city, we are creating a suitable climate for innovation in Hamburg. Digitalization affects everyone, in all areas of economy and society,” says Senator for Finance Andreas Dressel.

Senator Dressel together with Senator for Economy Michael Westhagemann and Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher will officially welcome everyone to BLOCKCHANCE.

Interactive fireside chats, led by journalists

With proof of vaccination or recovery, participants can join the fireside chats onsite, held with tier 1 journalists. Joseph Lubin, Justin Sun, one of the most polarizing personalities in the crypto scene, Michael Saylor, and Raoul Pal will discuss hot topics in blockchain.

“Despite the pandemic, we can offer a great level of interaction. This industry is thirsty for networking and exchange,” says Fabian Friedrich, CEO and Founder BLOCKCHANCE.

Workshops, NFT-Art, and Virtual Reality

At the NFT art exhibition participants can experience NFT interpretations of famous paintings such as the Mona Lisa. Sculptures by Seth the Globepainter and others will be on display, with all art expandable into virtual reality.

Workshops range from ‘ask me anything sessions’ to in-depth seminars on how to build APIs on crypto, the role of Europe in decentralization and the pros and cons of investing in crypto. In a blockchain kindergarten children explain blockchain to adults.

Relax and “glow”

Attendees can relax in a “be light, relax and flow room”. Everyone can spend an unforgettable time during ‘Networking Night’, or while dining at GAGA, Hamburg’s hottest club, or dancing at the ‘Afterglow Party’, in one of Hamburg’s churches, where the altar is turned into a DJ table.

BLOCKCHANCE Europe
2-4 December 2021
Chamber of Commerce Hamburg
Press Welcome: 2 December, 9:15-10:00 am CET
Press Conference 30th November 2021, 11:00-12:00 am CET

BLOCKCHANCE introduces blockchain and emerging technologies for a positive and sustainable future. Our optimistic curiosity attracts and creates a community of like-minded people, thought leaders and visionaries. Together with you, we can shape the world of tomorrow. As a founding member of the EU interest group Inatba, BLOCKCHANCE is considered an accelerator hub in the blockchain community. BLOCKCHANCE Europe is the leading event for blockchain and DLT in Europe. Since 2018, together with the First Mayor of Hamburg Peter Tschentscher and the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, BLOCKCHANCE is developing Hamburg into a blockchain hotspot in Europe.

