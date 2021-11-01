Akeso Biomedical Receives EU Authorization for CI-FER® as a Feed Additive in Piglets

CI-FER® reduces pathogen biofilms leading to improved zootechnical performance

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Akeso Biomedical, Inc., announced today that the company has obtained authorization in the European Union to market CI-FER® as a zootechnical feed additive for piglets and minor porcine species. Akeso Biomedical is a privately held company developing novel, non-antibiotic feed additive technologies to improve gut health and animal performance.

CI-FER® [iron (III) citrate chelate] for piglets is Akeso’s first product for the EU market based on its Fe3C technology. The company conducted five efficacy studies in the EU to demonstrate that piglets receiving CI-FER® grew faster, exhibiting higher body weights and better feed efficiency than control piglets. The improved performance was also seen when comparing CI-FER® to other iron sources.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) concluded that the effects of CI-FER® could not be ascribed to a nutritional effect only since CI-FER® delivered better performance than other iron sources when piglet feeds were supplemented at the same iron concentrations. Three trials demonstrated better fecal quality in weaned piglets that received CI-FER®. In one trial, oxidative stress parameters and gene expression in the mid-jejunum and ascending colon of weaned piglets were measured, and showed significant improvements, indicative of post-weaning health benefits.

The Fe3C technology was discovered at the University of Nottingham by Dr. Mahdavi, Professor Soultanas, and Professor Ala’Aldeen. This technology – targeted at reducing pathogen biofilm formation at gut mucosal interfaces – is protected by an intellectual property portfolio of 15 issued patents. A number of challenge studies carried out in broiler chickens with CI-FER® have demonstrated significant reductions in enteric bacteria associated with animal and human diseases, notably Campylobacter, Salmonella, Clostridium and E. coli, as well as improved zootechnical performance, and reduced mortality.

Simon Williams, CEO of Akeso Biomedical, said, “We are very excited to bring CI-FER® to the European market ahead of the EU ban on medicinal use of zinc oxide, widely used at high veterinary doses to improve gut health, reduce diarrhea, and enhance performance.”

About Akeso Biomedical, Inc. Akeso Biomedical, Inc. is an animal health and food safety company developing new solutions to improve animal welfare and performance and to prevent foodborne illnesses. For more information please send inquiries to contact@akesobiomedical.com.