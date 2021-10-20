Le ultime

Siria, attentato contro bus a Damasco: 13 morti

diadnkronos
20/10/2021
E’ di 13 morti e tre feriti il bilancio di un “attacco terroristico” a Damasco. Lo ha riferito l’agenzia di stampa ufficiale Sana, secondo cui due ordigni hanno colpito un bus nella zona centrale di Jisr al-Rais. Secondo vari media, si tratterebbe di un veicolo militare. La Sana ha precisato che gli artificieri hanno disinnescato un terzo ordigno collocato sul luogo delle due esplosioni. 


