Siria, attentato contro bus a Damasco: 13 morti

E’ di 13 morti e tre feriti il bilancio di un “attacco terroristico” a Damasco. Lo ha riferito l’agenzia di stampa ufficiale Sana, secondo cui due ordigni hanno colpito un bus nella zona centrale di Jisr al-Rais. Secondo vari media, si tratterebbe di un veicolo militare. La Sana ha precisato che gli artificieri hanno disinnescato un terzo ordigno collocato sul luogo delle due esplosioni.
