Sai Life Sciences presents mid-term report on Sai Nxt initiative; reveals upsurge in capabilities

– Completes two-thirds of its investment target of US$150M

– Demonstrates a leap forward in capabilities across all focus areas – People, Processes, and Infrastructure

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sai Life Sciences, a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CRO-CDMO), today presented a midterm report on its organizational transformative initiative, Sai Nxt. Envisaged as a 4-year program from 2019 to 2023 with an investment target of US$150M, Sai Nxt has enabled a transformation in the company’s capabilities across three core areas: (1) People & culture (2) Processes & automation (3) Infrastructure & scientific capabilities.

CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, Krishna Kanumuri, said, “At the halfway mark of Sai Nxt, we have completed two-thirds of our committed investment. More importantly, it has augmented our ability to serve the needs of global pharma and biotech innovators with speed, compliance and dependability.”

En route to excellence: Highlights from the journey so far

Guided by the insights and feedback from its innovator customers, Sai Life Sciences has expanded its R&D and manufacturing facilities, deepened scientific & technological capabilities, strengthened automation and data systems, and raised the bar for safety, quality and customer focus.

More details about Sai Nxt can be found here.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 2200 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com/



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656857/Sai_Nxt.jpg



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg

