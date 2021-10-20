Natures Crops Debuts Natralipid Cosmetic Oils at NYSCC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Natures Crops International, a vertically-integrated producer of specialty oils for nutraceuticals, food, and personal care products, will debut its Natralipid™ platform of specialty personal care oils at the NYSCC Supplier’s Day show on Nov 10th-11th at the Javits Center in New York City. Responsive to widespread consumer demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in cosmetics and skin care, Natralipid oils are 100% plant-based, expeller-pressed oils that provide superior functionality, traceability, and purity. The Natralipid line consists of Abyssinian, Ahiflower®, and Meadowfoam seed oils.

Natralipid oils are regeneratively grown, always traceable from soil to oil, and sustainably processed in a risk-mitigated and quality-assured supply chain. Each Natralipid oil is carefully developed for superior in-class performance in cosmetics and personal care applications. Natralipid Abyssinian oil is the richest plant-based oil for lubricity, hair radiancy, strength and silkiness. Natralipid Ahiflower oil’s uniquely high omega-3 SDA and omega-6 GLA content supports topical anti-aging applications. Natralipid Meadowfoam oil offers superior stability, emollience, moisturization, and transdermal barrier repair.

More than simply inert carrier oils, these high-quality botanical seed oils have been specially selected from elite varieties and rigorously tested for their unique fatty acid composition and excellent functionality in topical applications. All Natralipid oils meet Natures Crops’ stringent Crop Assured 365® requirements for identity, purity, and traceability.

“The debut of Natralipid oils at NYSCC represents our commitment to meeting growing consumer and formulator demands for all-natural, non-synthetic, clean label ingredients in beauty and personal care products which perform as well as synthetic analogs,” said Greg Cumberford, VP Science and Regulatory with Natures Crops. “We carefully manage the full supply chain for Natralipid oils and we ensure that our oils are sustainably processed, never solvent extracted, and always physically refined from quality oilseeds grown from regeneratively cultivated sources.”

As a vertically-integrated supplier, Natures Crops’ specialty oil supply chain is robust and mitigates fully against supply or quality variations. All Natralipid oilseeds are grown exclusively on contract with Natures Crops. From ‘soil to oil naturally’, the Natralipid platform is managed to ensure full traceability, scalable supply and security, and consistent pricing.

Natralipid oils will be exhibited at NYSCC booth #557. For more information go to https://nysuppliers21.mapyourshow.com and search on “Natralipid”. Also visit Natures Crops’ website at www.naturescrops.com. For more information contact: info@naturescrops.com.