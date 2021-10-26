Leaders meet in Riyadh to Redesign the Future of Tourism

– 150 government and business leaders to meet at FII in Riyadh

– Tourism brought to the forefront of the global agenda for the first time at FII

– HE Al Khateeb: “Economies will not recover until tourism recovers”

– Leaders will endorse ‘Principles for Redesigning Tourism’

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — One hundred and fifty Travel & Tourism leaders from international governments and businesses are meeting in Riyadh for the Redesigning Tourism Summit – Laying Foundations for Future Success.

The event will be held as part of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), an international platform bringing together over 3,000 global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment and humanity.

Speaking at the FII, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism said: “Tourism is a vital sector – and it’s growth is important to economies globally. More than 330 million people depend on tourism for their livelihoods. Prior to the pandemic, tourism accounted for 1 in 4 of all new jobs created across the world.

“The sector was hard-hit by COVID – with 62 million jobs lost. We must strengthen global coordination, to push tourism to the forefront of government agendas to create opportunities and sector resilience in the face of future challenges.

“Economies will not recover until tourism recovers. And that means we must unite to redesign tourism based on shared principles that define the future we want to see. I invite you all to join us, to accelerate the recovery and redesign tourism.”

Led by Saudi Arabia and supported by the World Travel & Tourism Council, the Summit will endorse five ‘Principles for Redesigning Tourism’:

Arnold Donald, Chair of the World Travel & Tourism Council, and President and CEO Carnival Corporation PLC welcomed the Principles for Redesigning Tourism on behalf of the private sector, saying: “It is of vital importance that as we reset the Travel & Tourism industry, we do it purposefully and collaboratively. I represent over 200 private sector CEOs – many of whom have called for greater collaboration with governments to ensure a focus on supporting business, enabling seamless travel, and strengthened support for key tourism destinations who need it most.”

I am pleased to support the Principles for Redesigning Tourism which will ultimately strengthen the tourism industry and its livelihoods.

Julia Simpson, President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council added: “Travel & Tourism is a driving force behind the global economy. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the Kingdom brought public and private sectors together, under their G20 Presidency. Today, they are bringing the leaders of Travel & Tourism to reignite the sector.”

HE Gloria Guevara, Chief Special Advisor to the Saudi Arabian Minister of Tourism said: “It’s great to see the tourism sector at the forefront of this important conference with thousands of public private leaders from the financial world, including investors and decision makers

“The biggest challenge our sector had last year was the lack of international coordination. The Principles recognize critical issues – prioritizing international collaboration to ensure that tourism is better for people, nature, communities and our society.”

HE Al Khateeb concluded: “COVID-19 has had a devastating and disproportionate impact on developing countries – many of which rely heavily on tourism’s contribution to their economies and survival. Developed countries will be impacted if we don’t create jobs for the most needed. Tourism contributes to this growth by providing education and opportunities, while reducing poverty.

“The Principles for Redesigning Tourism will help us to jointly shape our future, for existing and new destinations. For our present and our future.

“I would like to thank the FII for putting tourism at the forefront of this year’s 5th Anniversary agenda – recognizing the vital role the sector plays in rebuilding our world”.

The Principles for Redesigning Tourism:

