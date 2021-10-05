Large file transfers: French platform TransferNow launches a new version of its solution

PARIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — TransferNow offers a secure solution for sharing large files, such as photos, videos or professional documents. Today the platform is launching a new version to meet its users’ needs more effectively.

Over 150 million files transferred since its creation

Transferring files securely has become a daily requirement for many individuals and companies. The health crisis and more widespread remote working practices have accentuated this need. Private individuals are looking for simple ways to share photos and videos with family and friends. Companies of all sizes need to manage their file transfer flow to ensure that it is secure and reliable.

TransferNow offers a free version to private individuals and paid options for professionals to send and receive bulky files. Since its creation in 2013, over 150 million files have been transferred via the platform. The service is used in over 150 countries, with customers expressing high levels of satisfaction, attributing an average score of 4.7/5 following file transfer (over 300,000 votes collected to date via the platform).

A new, more secure version with data hosting in France

Offering a more reliable and secure service – this is the ambition that TransferNow has set itself to meet the needs of an increasingly demanding customers. Today, all of its user files are hosted in France, distinguishing it from other file transfer services available on the market.

The new version of the file sharing solution is more ergonomic and faster, providing an improved user experience. TransferNow has made the most of its service redesign to refresh its graphic identity: a more modern appearance that is easier to remember and better reflects the company’s identity.

Driving internationalisation and other future developments

Over the coming months, TransferNow will continue to develop its solution further by offering an optimised antivirus analysis system, as well as a more intuitive and collaborative multi-user offer.

TransferNow has had exciting international ambitions since the very beginning of the adventure. Today the platform is available in 19 languages with the recent addition of Arabic and Russian versions. In order to stay close to users and further its international development, TransferNow will soon be offering two new storage regions, in Asia as well as on the American continent.

